Supreme Court urged to reject Pennsylvania's 'consent-by-registration' law

Law firms

Court has previously held corporations can be sued where they are "at home"















(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments over whether states can require corporations to consent to the jurisdiction of their courts when they register to do business in the state, in a case that could dramatically expand state courts' jurisdiction over corporations around the country.

The dispute arises from a petition by Virginia resident Robert Mallory, who asked the nation's top court to revive his lawsuit in Pennsylvania state court against his former employer, Virginia-based Norfolk Southern Railway Co, claiming he developed colon cancer because of asbestos exposure on the job.

Pennsylvania had a statute requiring companies to consent to its courts' jurisdiction when they register to do business there. Norfolk Southern, one of the nation's largest railway operators, maintained that the law violates its due process rights under the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed, affirming the trial court's dismissal of Mallory's case.

"Fidelity to the original public meaning of the 14th Amendment in this case means that the flesh-and-blood little guy wins and the Fortune 500 company loses," Ashley Keller of Keller Postman, a lawyer for Mallory, told the justices on Tuesday, urging them to reverse.

He said at the time the 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868, many states had consent-by-registration laws, and that the Supreme Court had upheld one in a never-overturned 1917 ruling, Pennsylvania Fire Insurance Co v. Gold Issue Mining Co.

Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin, arguing for the railway company, said that case had effectively been superseded by later precedents on jurisdiction, including the Supreme Court's 2014 ruling in Daimler AG v. Bauman, holding that companies can be sued where they are "at home."

"The only basis on which the plaintiff argues you should ignore the precedent in Daimler is because there was a sheet of paper filled out by which my client registered to do business," Phillips said.

Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Neil Gorsuch appeared sympathetic to Mallory's argument. Gorsuch compared Pennsylvania's consent-by-registration law to the long-recognized doctrine of "tag jurisdiction" for individuals, in which a state's courts can exercise jurisdiction over a non-resident if he or she is served while visiting the state.

"If we're going to treat corporations and persons alike for purposes of abstract notions of fairness, why is it any less fair to treat corporations as subject to consenting here if we treat individuals as subject to jurisdiction on a tag basis?" he asked Phillips, who called the comparison "apples and oranges."

Other justices appeared more skeptical. Justice Elena Kagan said Mallory was effectively asking the court to "gut" Daimler.

The U.S. Solicitor General, business groups and eight state attorneys general have all urged the court to rule against Mallory, saying that if Pennsylvania's law is revived, other states could pass similar laws, leading to forum-shopping and undermining state sovereignty. Pro-plaintiff groups weighed in to support Mallory.

The case is Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-1168.

For Mallory: Ashley Keller of Keller Postman

For Norfolk Southern: Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin

