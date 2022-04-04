Supreme Court won't take up free-speech challenges to mandatory bar dues

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to revisit its 30-year-old precedent upholding state requirements that lawyers join state bar associations and pay dues, rejecting challenges by lawyers in Texas and Oklahoma.

The lawyers had urged the Supreme Court to take up their separate cases and use them to extend the court's 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME, which said states cannot require public workers who opt out of joining unions to pay them fees, to mandatory bar association membership.

The lawyers claimed that like fees many government workers paid prior to Janus to cover the costs of collective bargaining, compulsory bar dues improperly subsidize bar associations' political speech and violate lawyers' free-speech rights.

The Oklahoma Bar Association, for instance, published articles criticizing campaign contributions by special interest groups, and the State Bar of Texas openly supported a bill to legalize same-sex marriage, according to the petitions.

The Supreme Court in 2020 declined to take up a similar challenge to mandatory bar dues in Wisconsin.

Sylvia Borunda Firth, president of the State Bar of Texas, said in a statement that she was pleased with the court's decision.

"Thirty other states and the District of Columbia use a mandatory bar structure because it is a proven, effective way to regulate the legal profession and improve the quality of legal services provided to the public," she said.

The Oklahoma Bar Association and lawyers for the plaintiffs in both cases did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Supreme Court in the 1990 case Keller v. State Bar of California upheld compulsory bar membership, ruling that states have a compelling interest in regulating the legal profession.

The petitions denied on Monday asked the court to review rulings from the 5th and 10th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals that said Janus did not overrule Keller, even if it did call the logic behind the ruling into question.

The cases are Schell v. Oklahoma Supreme Court Justices, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-779, and McDonald v. Firth, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-800.

For Mark Schell: Anthony Dick of Jones Day; Jacob Huebert of the Goldwater Institute

For the Oklahoma Bar Association: Daniel Volchok of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

For the Texas plaintiffs: Jeffrey Harris of Consovoy McCarthy

For the Texas Bar: Thomas Leatherbury and Pat Mizell of Vinson & Elkins

