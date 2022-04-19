Supreme Court won't touch vacated permit for already-built Spire STL pipeline

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a ruling that vacated federal regulators’ approval of Spire Inc’s natural gas pipeline to the St. Louis area, even though the pipeline had already been operating for two years.

Given the potential harm from a shutdown to “hundreds of thousands” of the pipeline’s existing customers, Theodore Olson of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher argued for Spire that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit should have left the flawed permit in place while the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission reconsiders its prior approval – a remedy known as remand without vacatur.

Although FERC quickly eliminated the shutdown threat by issuing temporary authorizations, Olson urged the Supreme Court to “resolve what is perhaps the most significant question of administrative law that this Court has never addressed: When is remand without vacatur, rather than vacatur, the appropriate remedy for an agency’s erroneous decisionmaking?”

The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), which successfully challenged FERC’s decision, told the Supreme Court that the D.C. Circuit’s decision was “correct, factbound, and unworthy of this Court’s review.”

In particular, the case “lacks sufficient practical significance” given FERC’s latest temporary authorization, which lasts “until the Commission acts on remand,” Matthew Littleton of Donahue, Goldberg & Littleton, wrote for EDF.

The Supreme Court denied Spire’s petition for certiorari without comment.

In a statement, EDF Senior Attorney Erin Murphy said the denial “means the D.C. Circuit decision to overturn approval of the pipeline will stand undisturbed, and FERC will continue to reassess the project while ensuring it is protecting ratepayers, landowners, and local communities.”

Spire STL Pipeline President Scott Smith said in a statement the company is “disappointed” by the Supreme Court’s order but will “continue to fully cooperate with the FERC” while operating under its temporary certificate.

The case stems from Spire’s creation of Spire STL Pipeline in 2017 to own and manage a 65-mile connection between its Spire Missouri affiliate and the Rockies Express Pipeline in Southern Illinois.

In 2018, FERC said Spire STL’s sole contract with Spire Missouri justified a finding of “market need” for the pipeline. The D.C. Circuit found that ruling arbitrary and capricious, vacated it, and remanded the case to FERC last June.

FERC, however, issued a temporary permit in September and extended it in December. EDF opposed the temporary authorizations, but did not appeal FERC’s decision to grant them.

Two groups of landowners have appealed to the D.C. Circuit, hoping to establish that the temporary authorizations do not give Spire the right to take land by eminent domain. That appeal is not affected by Monday’s Supreme Court’s order.

The case is Spire Missouri Inc et al v. Environmental Defense Fund et al, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-848.

For Spire: Theodore Olson of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

For EDF: Matthew Littleton of Donahue, Goldberg & Littleton

