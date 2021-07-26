Taser maker Axon hires Paul Clement to fight FTC at Supreme Court

Summary

(Reuters) - Axon Enterprise Inc has tapped veteran appellate advocate Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis to spearhead its U.S. Supreme Court appeal challenging the constitutionality of the Federal Trade Commission's internal tribunals, where an antitrust action against the Taser manufacturer has been pending for more than a year.

Clement's petition, docketed last week, asked the Supreme Court to revive a lawsuit the company filed against the FTC in Arizona federal court in January 2020. Axon claimed the FTC's administrative law judges lack accountability because they can only be removed for cause and only commissioners have oversight.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled for the FTC in January, saying Axon could bring its constitutional claims after the internal proceedings ended. Axon's petition said the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company and others facing FTC enforcement should not be compelled to endure an internal process they consider unlawful before a federal court issues any injunction.

"Unless this court intervenes, parties targeted for administrative enforcement will continue to be forced to defend themselves in the very agency tribunals they challenge as unconstitutional. As a direct result, 'independent' agencies like the FTC will continue to act as if they are accountable to no one," Clement wrote in the petition.

The FTC has an Aug. 23 deadline to respond to the petition.

A spokeswoman declined to comment on Monday.

Clement, a former U.S. solicitor during the George W. Bush administration, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Clement has argued more than 100 cases at the Supreme Court.

Asked to comment on Clement's hiring, Axon's head of litigation, Pamela Petersen, said in an email: "The issues in this case are extremely important and warrant the best." Petersen argued Axon's claims in the 9th Circuit.

Axon's underlying complaint challenged an administrative action the FTC filed in January 2020 against the company's $13 million acquisition of body-camera provider Vievu. The action, on hold pending the outcome of the court litigation, alleged the merger reduced competition in the body-camera market.

Axon has claimed FTC administrative judges are unaccountable since they can only be removed for-cause by agency commissioners, whose service can be terminated for-cause by the U.S. president.

In-house judges at the FTC are "insulated by unconstitutional double-for-cause removal restrictions," Clement told the Supreme Court.

"As one might expect of a forum in which the investigator, prosecutor, trial-level judge, and appellate-level judge all work for the same agency, the FTC fares shockingly well in proceedings before its own ALJ: The FTC has not lost a case on its home turf in a quarter century," Clement wrote in Axon's petition.

The bill for Clement's Supreme Court advocacy can be steep.

Kirkland charged Seneca County, New York, $150,000 to bring a tax-related petition this year in the Supreme Court. The firm's fee for the merits stage would have been $500,000, according to the terms of the contract, but the petition was denied in June.

The case is Axon Enterprise Inc v. Federal Trade Commission, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-86.

For Axon: Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis

For the FTC: Elizabeth Prelogar of the Justice Department

