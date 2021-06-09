Tech tycoon’s beachfront mansion sparks First Amendment debate at 11th Circuit

Law firms Holland Knight See all

(Reuters) - Can a private house on a quiet street be considered an expression of free speech protected by the First Amendment?

What if it’s a really, really big house purportedly designed to reflect its owner’s determination to stand out from his neighbors?

Those questions led to quite a brawl among three judges of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a decision on Tuesday in Burns v. Town of Palm Beach. The majority, Judges Ed Carnes and Robert Luck, ruled that Palm Beach, Florida, was within its rights to reject a proposal from the telecom entrepreneur Donald Burns to demolish his 10,000-square-foot Bermuda-style mansion and replace it with a nearly 20,000-square-foot house built in the International Style popularized in the mid-20th century.

The majority was not persuaded that Burns’ planned mansion, which was to be surrounded by landscaping that obscured street views, was entitled to First Amendment protection. “One day, we may ... find some residential architecture to be expressive conduct,” Luck wrote in the majority opinion. “But Burns' proposed new mansion is not Monticello or Versailles.... It's just a really big beachfront house that can't be seen, located on a quiet residential street in Palm Beach.”

Not according to Judge Stanley Marcus, who wrote an epic dissent that surveyed highlights in the history of residential architecture and extolled the ethos of International Style. Marcus warned that under the majority’s cramped analysis, architectural masterpieces like Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater and Philip Johnson’s Glass House would be unprotected by the First Amendment.

“The First Amendment represents a powerful commitment to free expression, a commitment that does not stop at the edge of the printed page or the painted canvas,” Marcus wrote. “When that freedom is in jeopardy, the courts must step in to preserve it.”

Pretty weighty stuff for a dispute that Palm Beach’s lawyer, Joanne O’Connor of Jones Foster, described as “a routine zoning case” in the town’s 11th Circuit brief.

Obviously, it wasn’t just that, considering that Luck and Marcus wrote 176 pages of opinion and dissent, many of them dedicated to criticizing one another. Even the majority accepted the gravity of Burns’ constitutional questions about whether residential architecture can be protected by the First Amendment and, if so, what test courts should use to determine if a home represents a constitutionally protected expression of free speech.

Burns’ lawyers at Holland & Knight argued in his appellate brief that the mansion's design was a deliberate expression of Burns' point of view. Burns said in court filings that when he originally bought his Bermuda-style mansion decades ago, he didn’t mind that his house looked like most of the others in his Palm Beach neighborhood because he wanted to be like his neighbors. But as Burns’ personal philosophy and aesthetic evolved over the years, he said, he developed a plan to demolish the mansion and replace with a new, International Style mansion that would show he’s not like his neighbors and believes in a simpler life with fewer possessions.

Burns first presented a proposal for a 25,000-square-foot mansion to the Palm Beach architectural review committee in 2013, then spent a few years going back and forth with the committee (and his neighbors) about whether the home was too big for its lot and was not “in harmony” with the neighborhood, as Palm Beach building regulations require. Burns scaled back the size of the proposed house to about 20,000 square feet and promised lush landscaping, a limestone wall and a louvered gate to shield the building from street. The review board nevertheless rejected his proposal in 2016. Burns then sued the town but lost a summary judgment ruling from U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom of Miami in 2018.

On appeal, Burns’ Holland & Knight lawyers argued that the proposed house satisfied the U.S. Supreme Court’s test of expressive conduct from 1989’s Texas v. Johnson: Burns intended his house to convey a message and those who viewed the house were likely to understand his message. Though there’s scant case law on First Amendment protection for residential architecture, Burns’ brief argued, but the 11th Circuit should recognize that architecture can be a powerful form of artistic expression for homeowners.

Palm Beach countered that ordinary people wouldn’t know that Burns’ house was supposed to convey a meaning. The primary purpose of residential architecture, the town said, is to provide homeowners with a place to live. So the standard for First Amendment protection for houses should be more stringent than the Johnson test, Palm Beach said. And Burns himself never mentioned his purported message when he was trying to win approval of his design from the town, Palm Beach argued. He only claimed to be sending a message through his proposed design after he filed a First Amendment suit, the town said.

Ultimately, the majority didn’t decide whether residential architecture is protected by the First Amendment or even which test to use in analyzing the question. Burns’ plans called for his proposed mansion to be hidden behind landscaping, a wall and a fence, Luck wrote. Those barriers also obscured whatever expression he intended his house to convey, the court said: “A viewer cannot infer a message from something the viewer cannot view.”

Marcus insisted in his dissent that Burns’ guests and people looking at the house from an adjoining public beach would receive the message he intended to send through the mansion’s International Style. The majority derided those arguments.

Burns counsel Laurie Daniel said in an email that Burns will seek en banc review based on Marcus’ “thorough and well-reasoned dissenting opinion.”

Palm Beach County records show that Burns sold the oceanfront property in October for $28 million, but he can presumably still seek damages in his suit.

Palm Beach lawyer O’Connor said the town is pleased that the decision affirmed the fairness of Palm Beach’s architectural review process.

