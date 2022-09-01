Tether wants Roche Freedman off case over founder's alleged conflict

Summary

(Reuters) - Tether wants Roche Freedman removed from a case against the cryptocurrency company after allegations that one of the law firm's founders abused investor lawsuits to aid a corporate client.

Firm co-founder Kyle Roche withdrew Wednesday from crypto class actions in New York including one accusing Tether of rigging cryptocurrency markets. Tether is behind the world's largest stablecoin, Tether USDT.

On Thursday, Roche pulled out of other cases in California, including one against Binance U.S. over the collapse of stablecoin Terra USD.

The move came after a website called Crypto Leaks published video clips purportedly showing Roche admitting to using investor lawsuits to target competitors of Ava Labs, a crypto company in which he and other partners at the firm had a financial stake.

He said in a statement that the report contains falsehoods and that the video was illegally obtained by a person working for someone he sued and edited to remove context.

A representative for Roche Freedman did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Thursday.

Founded in 2019 by a group of attorneys who left Boies Schiller Flexner, Roche Freedman is known for suing big crypto issuers and exchanges on behalf of investors.

In withdrawal notices, Roche said he is "no longer involved" in the firm's class action practice.

Nonetheless, Tether asked U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Thursday to remove Roche Freedman from the case against the company, saying that Roche's withdrawal alone would not eliminate the conflict.

"Even if he is no longer counsel of record, he would still have access to discovery materials, would retain the ability to direct the conduct of other lawyers at his firm and would profit from any potential recovery in this lawsuit," the company said in a letter.

The investors pursuing the lawsuit would continue to be represented by Selendy Gay Elsberg and Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky, Tether said.

Roche Freedman is embroiled in a legal battle with Jason Cyrulnik, a former partner who claims he was ousted in an attempt to cut him out of his share of cryptocurrency worth $250 million that Ava Labs agreed to pay the firm. Roche Freedman has denied the allegations and sued for a finding that it justifiably fired the attorney.

The case is In re Tether and Bitfinex Crypto Asset Litigation, 1:19-cv-09236, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.

For Tether: Elliot Greenfield of Debevoise & Plimpton

For investors: Edward Normand of Roche Freedman, Philippe Selendy of Selendy Gay Elsberg, Todd Schneider of Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky and others

