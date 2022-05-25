1 minute read
Teva, Allergan reach $161.5 million opioid settlement with West Virginia
May 25 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) and AbbVie's (ABBV.N) Allergan unit reached a settlement worth $161.5 million to resolve claims the companies fueled an opioid epidemic in West Virginia, state attorney general Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday.
Reporting by Dietrich Knauth;
