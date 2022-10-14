Teva, Glenmark can't see grand jury evidence in price-fixing case -judge

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms

Law firms Related documents Drugmakers sought evidence related to drugs other than pravastatin, the only drug named in indictment

Generic drugmakers also face civil litigation over alleged generic drug price-fixing















(Reuters) - Generic drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA cannot see evidence presented by federal prosecutors to a grand jury in a criminal case accusing them of fixing the prices of generic drugs, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick in Philadelphia ruled Thursday that the two companies had not shown any justification for piercing the secrecy that normally shrouds grand jury proceedings. The companies had sought evidence presented to the grand jury concerning drugs other than the cholesterol drug pravastatin, the only one named in the indictment.

A trial is expected in 2024.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Lawyers for the companies and a representative of the U.S. Department of Justice, which is prosecuting the case, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors charged Teva and Glenmark with conspiring to fix prices of generic drugs in 2020. According to the indictment, the scheme also included, Apotex Inc, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Novartis AG's Sandoz, which have agreed to pay combined penalties of nearly $450 million to resolve the allegations against them.

Although the indictment accuses the companies of conspiring to fix prices of multiple generic drugs, it only mentions pravastatin by name. In subsequent court filings, prosecutors have disclosed that they may also introduce evidence related to other drugs including acne cream adapalene, now-discontinued antacid ranitidine and others.

Both Glenmark and Teva separately moved for disclosure of evidence presented to the grand jury regarding those drugs. They argued that the fact that the drugs were not named in the indictment indicate potential "irregularities" in the grand jury proceedings that could warrant dismissal.

The two companies also said the discrepancy could point to violations of their rights under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to a grand jury indictment notifying them of the accusations against them. They said they needed to uncover whether the jury had been presented with insufficient evidence regarding the other drugs, meaning they should not be brought up at trial.

Surrick rejected those arguments, finding that the indictment specified the criminal charges against them as required, and that neither company had shown a compelling, fact-specific need to pierce secrecy.

The two companies and other generic drugmakers are also facing separate civil litigation over alleged price-fixing in the same court.

The case is USA v. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc et al, U.S> District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 2:20-cr-00200.

For Glenmark: Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Stekloff

For Teva: David Axelrod of Ballard Spahr

For the government: Mark Grundvig of the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division

Read more:

U.S. charges Teva in generic drugs price-fixing probe

States' price-fixing case against generic pharma companies trimmed

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.