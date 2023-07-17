Teva must face trial over claims it paid kickbacks to promote Copaxone

Summary

Government expert has said Medicare paid $1.49 billion for claims stemming from alleged scheme

July 17 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd must face trial in a lawsuit by the federal government accusing it of defrauding Medicare by using kickbacks to boost sales of its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.

In addition to denying Teva's bid to have the case decided in its favor without trial, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston on Friday also ruled in favor of the government on several key legal issues that will make it easier for it to prove its claims against the drugmaker.

Teva and the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's office, which is pursuing the case, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In its 2020 lawsuit, the government said that Israel-based Teva illegally paid two charitable foundations more than $350 million from 2006 to 2017 to cover co-payments for Copaxone patients, shielding them from a quintupling of the drug's price to about $85,000 per year from approximately $17,000.

Teva carried out the scheme by referring Copaxone patients to Florida-based specialty pharmacy Advanced Care Scripts Inc or AssistRx Inc, a Florida-based company that advertises itself as providing patient support services, the lawsuit said.

Those companies then arranged co-pay assistance from the foundations, the Chronic Disease Fund and The Assistance Fund, which were not truly independent but acted as conduits for Teva, according to the lawsuit.

In order to ensure that drug costs can be checked by market forces, drugmakers cannot subsidize co-payments for patients enrolled in Medicare, which covers Americans 65 and older, but can donate to independent nonprofits that offer co-payment assistance.

Without any such check, the lawsuit said, Teva was able to bill the exorbitant cost of Copaxone to Medicare. A government expert found that Medicare paid out $1.49 billion for Copaxone for patients who were referred to one of the Florida companies and received co-pay assistance from one of the foundations.

Teva moved for summary judgment, arguing that the government could not prove that any of the drugmaker's employees knew they were breaking the law, a necessary part of the fraud claims. Gorton rejected that claim as well, saying that communications within the company and depositions of some employees showed that Teva was aware it was illegal to pay patients' co-pays.

The government also won judgment on key legal issues: Gordon ruled it did not have to prove that any particular Medicare payments would not have been made if not for illegal kickbacks because any claims "tainted" by the kickbacks were fraudulent. He also ruled that the damages would include the full amount paid by Medicare.

The government is seeking triple damages, as is typical in healthcare fraud lawsuits.

Advanced Care Scripts and the foundations previously agreed to pay a combined $9.5 million to resolve related charges.

The case is U.S. v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc et al, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 20-11548.

For the government: Massachusetts Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Seol, Jamie Yavelberg of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division and others

For Teva: Emily Renshaw, Eric Sitarchuk and others of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York

