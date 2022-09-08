Texas abortion foes ask court to toss lawsuit over 'bounty' law

Related documents Motion to dismiss View

Complaint View

(Reuters) - Abortion opponents in Texas on Thursday asked a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit by an organization that provides financial assistance to women seeking abortions challenging a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue anyone who facilitates an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Mistie Sharp, former state senator Sadie Weldon and Ashley Maxwell said in their motion in Austin federal court that the plaintiffs - the directors of a Texas abortion fund called the Stigma Relief Fund, and a donor to two other funds - faced no imminent threat of being sued.

Lawyers for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The 2021 Texas law, known as SB 8, prevents government officials from enforcing the ban, instead giving private citizens that power by enabling them to sue anyone who provides or "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks and if successful collect a $10,000 reward, described by critics as a "bounty."

The private enforcement mechanism was crafted to avoid direct legal challenges before the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health overturning the right to abortion established five decades earlier in Roe v. Wade. Since that decision, a Texas law criminalizing all abortion except to save the mother's life has taken effect.

President Joe Biden's administration last year unsuccessfully sued to block SB 8, and Sharp intervened in that case to defend it. Weldon and Maxwell both filed pre-suit petitions under Texas law to depose leaders of two funds that help women obtain abortions, the Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity and the North Texas Equal Access Fund.

Wendy Davis, a donor to those two funds, and Marva Sadler and Sean Mehl, directors of the Stigma Relief Fund, sued the three women in April, asking the court to block the law on the grounds that it violates their due process and First Amendment free speech rights.

Last month, they amended their case, saying that Stigma continued to help Texans obtain abortions in states where it is still legal, and that the court should block SB 8 to ensure that abortion funds could continue to help them obtain legal abortions.

The defendants said in Thursday's motion that they had no intention of ever suing any of the plaintiffs, meaning they had no standing to bring their lawsuit. They said that the plaintiffs had not alleged that they had facilitated or funded any abortions that violated SB 8, and that if they only sought to facilitate legal abortions, the law posed no threat to them.

The case is Davis et al v. Sharp et al, U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, No. 1:22-cv-00373.

For plaintiffs: Rupali Sharma of The Lawyering Project

For defendants: Jonathan Mitchell of Mitchell Law

Read more:

U.S. sues to block Texas abortion ban, calls it 'unconstitutional'

U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, ends constitutional right to abortion

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.