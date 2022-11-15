Texas AG Paxton dodges subpoena in abortion funds' lawsuit

Summary

Summary Law firms Abortion assistance groups said only Paxton could answer questions about whether they would be prosecuted

Paxton has said he is immune from the lawsuit















(Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton does not have to submit to questioning by abortion aid groups that are suing in an attempt to block him from enforcing the state's abortion laws against them for helping Texans get abortions in other states, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin wrongly denied Paxton's bid to avoid questioning without first considering his motion to dismiss the case. The judges sent the case back to Pitman for further proceedings.

"We are happy that Judge Pitman can move forward in the case now," said Jennifer Ecklund of Thompson Coburn, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

Paxton's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plaintiffs — including Fund Texas Choice, The North Texas Equal Access Fund and The Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity — sued Paxton in August, not long after the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health eliminated the previously recognized nationwide right to abortion established five decades earlier in Roe v. Wade. Following that decision, Paxton stated that Texas prosecutors could enforce pre-Roe abortion bans, as well as a "trigger" abortion ban that took effect as a result of the Dobbs decision.

Some state legislators subsequently said publicly that groups like the plaintiffs, which provide financial and other assistance for abortions, and their donors could be prosecuted. Paxton said he would assist local prosecutors bringing criminal charges.

The plaintiffs argued that those public statements potentially put them at risk of prosecution for funding or otherwise helping with abortions outside of Texas. Paxton, moving to dismiss, argued that he was shielded by sovereign immunity and also that the plaintiffs had no standing to sue him, because criminal enforcement authority lies with local prosecutors rather than the state Attorney General's Office.

In seeking to compel Paxton to be deposed, the plaintiffs said that Paxton's public statements were at odds with his defense in the lawsuit, and said that they could only find out his true intent about how to enforce the law by questioning him.

Normally, high-ranking officials are shielded from deposition unless they have unique, first-hand knowledge necessary for a case. Pitman ruled that Paxton met that standard, and that the deposition would also help decide the motion to dismiss on standing.

Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, writing for the 5th Circuit, said the judge had to consider the motion to dismiss first, since he could not order a deposition if he had no jurisdiction over the case. He also said there was no compelling reason to depose Paxton, since other employees of his office could articulate its policy.

The case is In re Ken Paxton, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-50882.

For Paxton: Natalie Thompson and Beth Klusmann of the Texas Attorney General's Office

For plaintiffs: Jennifer Ecklund of Thompson Coburn and Kirsten Castañeda of Alexander Dubose & Jefferson

