Texas cites new Supreme Court water ruling in fight with Biden admin

(Reuters) - Texas on Thursday quickly capitalized on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling curtailing federal pollution protections under a landmark environmental law to bolster its challenge to a Biden administration rule that would expand the law's scope.

Just hours after the Supreme Court issued its decision in Sackett v. EPA, Texas filed the opinion as supplemental authority to support its lawsuit in Galveston, Texas, federal court that claims a rule issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in December to protect seasonal streams and wetlands is overly broad and would hurt industry.

The EPA and the Texas attorney general's office didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

At issue in both the rule and Sackett decision is what waterways the federal government has the authority to regulate as "waters of the United States" under the Clean Water Act.

The Biden administration has argued smaller waterways with a "significant nexus" to navigable waters are covered by the law, even if they are not permanent or touching on the surface. But the Supreme Court's majority opinion in Sackett, written by Justice Samuel Alito, interpreted the law narrowly as far as wetlands are concerned, and said it only protects waterways that have a continuous surface connection to navigable waterways so that they are essentially indistinguishable.

Legal experts said Thursday that the Supreme Court’s decision severely undercuts the EPA's ability to defend its rule against lawsuits filed by 27 Republican-led states, including Texas and West Virginia, and industry groups, since the Supreme Court took such a different view of what is covered under the law.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a statement Thursday that the Sackett decision bolsters their argument that the Biden rule is inconsistent with the text and structure of the Clean Water Act.

The state and industry lawsuits have already resulted in injunctions blocking the rule in over half the country.

“I think the rule is probably as close to dead as you’re going to get,” said Anna Wildeman, an attorney at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders who worked on water issues at the EPA during the Trump administration.

Kevin Minoli, an attorney at Alston & Bird who was previously a lawyer at the EPA during multiple administrations, said the Supreme Court’s ruling strikes at “the core” of the December rule.

“The question for the government is whether any parts of that rule can be salvaged,” Minoli said.

The Texas lawsuit is State of Texas et al. v. United States Environmental Protection Agency et al., in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, case No. 3:23-cv-00017.

For Texas: Attorney General Ken Paxton, Grant Dorfman, Aaron Reitz, Shawn Cowles, Priscilla Hubenak, Mark Steinbach, Jessica Ahmed and Logan Harrell of the Office of the Attorney General of Texas

For the EPA: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim; Andrew Doyle, Hubert Lee, Sonya Shea, Elliot Higgins, Elliot Higgins and Sarah Izfar of the U.S. Department of Justice; Karyn Wendelowski and Elise O'Dea of the EPA, and Daniel Inkelas and Erica Zilioli of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

