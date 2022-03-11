1 minute read
Texas judge blocks probes of transgender kids' parents
March 11 (Reuters) - A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating the parents of transgender children who provide them with gender-transitioning medical treatments.
Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a statewide temporary injunction on the probes after the American Civil Liberties Union sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his order to investigate parents providing the treatments, which he called "child abuse."
Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Leslie Adler
