Texas judge blocks probes of transgender kids' parents

Judge Amy Clark Meachum addresses the court as a court hearing is held on Texas Governor Greg Abbott's order that parents of transgender children be investigated for child abuse, in Austin, Texas, U.S. March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

March 11 (Reuters) - A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating the parents of transgender children who provide them with gender-transitioning medical treatments.

Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a statewide temporary injunction on the probes after the American Civil Liberties Union sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his order to investigate parents providing the treatments, which he called "child abuse."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.