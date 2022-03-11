Texas judge to rule on probes of transgender kids' parents

Demonstrators line the hallway to the House Chamber to protest against transgender girls participating in female sports, as the Texas House of Representatives convenes a third special legislative session for controversial legislative items at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, U.S. September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

March 11 (Reuters) - A Texas judge on Friday considered a request she block state investigations of parents who get gender-transitioning care for their children that Governor Greg Abbott calls "child abuse."

The Austin hearing is part of pushback by LGBT groups to conservative politicians' proposals in dozens of U.S. states to criminalize gender-affirming treatment to trans youth in the run up to midterm elections.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued Abbott over his directive for probes that could remove trans children from families and jail parents who provide them with what he called procedures that "constitute child abuse."

The February directive also called on doctors, nurses and teachers to report such care or face criminal penalties.

The ACLU on Friday asked District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum to impose a statewide injunction on investigations by the Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) into what it terms "medically necessary gender-affirming care."

The ACLU's first witness during the hearing was a Texas child protective services supervisor who has given notice she will resign because she believes the directive is not in the best interests of children.

Meachum last week temporarily blocked a probe of parents of a 16-year-old transgender girl, saying it would make them the subject of "an unfounded child abuse investigation."

Opponents of gender-transitioning procedures say minors are too young to make life-altering decisions about their bodies. Advocates argue the crucial care has been politically weaponized, impacting the mental health of trans youth who suffer a disproportionately high rate of suicide.

Over 60 major U.S. businesses, including Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), published advertisements in Texas on Friday opposing Abbott's directive, saying "discrimination is bad for business." read more

The DFPS has opened nine child welfare inquiries subject to Abbott's directive, a spokesman said.

Abbott, a Republican running for a third term in office, issued the directive days before a Texas primary election that he easily won.

Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, N.M. Editing by Donna Bryson, Stephen Coates and Matthew Lewis

