Texas judge's courtroom prayer ceremonies upheld by U.S. appeals court

Practice was challenged by Freedom from Religion Foundation















(Reuters) - A Christian minister-turned-judge who promised to establish prayer in his Texas courtroom during his campaign can continue opening his court each day with a ceremony that includes a prayer from a revolving group of chaplains, a divided U.S. appeals court has ruled.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on a 2-1 vote on Thursday rejected claims by a group representing atheists and agnostics that Texas Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack's daily prayer ceremonies were unconstitutional.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation and a lawyer sued in 2019 over Mack's practice of starting each court day with a few minutes for prayers delivered by faith leaders who participate in a volunteer chaplaincy program that he launched after being elected as a judge in Montgomery County.

Lawyers and litigants can attend but are told they do not have to, and afterwards a bailiff tells anyone in the lobby that court is about to start. But the plaintiffs argued litigants and lawyers risk upsetting Mack by not participating.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston last year agreed the courtroom prayers violated the prohibition in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution on the government "establishing" a religion.

But U.S. Circuit Judge Jerry Smith pointed to historical examples of courtroom prayer dating back to the 1700s in finding that Mack's ceremonies were lawful under a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Town of Greece v. Galloway, that provided leeway for prayers before government meetings.

He said that while the "plaintiffs cry coercion," so long as Mack maintains his policy of denominational nondiscrimination by letting chaplains from different faiths lead the prayers and no consequences befall anyone who does not participate, his courtroom prayer ceremonies are lawful.

U.S. Circuit Judge E. Grady Jolly dissented, saying the majority should have taken a "step back" and acknowledged evidence that litigants could feel coerced into participating in the religious practices of Mack's courtroom.

Jolly said it was "reasonable to believe that nonparticipation will draw his ire, as the former Pentecostal minister campaigned on having prayer in his court and "has acted hostile following a litigant’s noncooperation in the prayer."

Mack was represented by Allyson Ho, an appellate lawyer at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher who is married to a 5th Circuit judge not on the panel, U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho.

In a statement, she said the court recognized "that the history, character, and context of his opening ceremony—which includes welcoming volunteer chaplains of all faiths to lead invocations according to the diverse traditions of those faiths—comports with the Constitution."

Sam Grover, a lawyer with the Freedom From Religion Foundation, did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is Freedom From Religion Foundation Inc, et al, v. Mack, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-20279.

For Freedom From Religion Foundation: Sam Grover of Freedom From Religion Foundation

For Mack: Allyson Ho and Bradley Hubbard of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

U.S. Supreme Court backs prayer before government meetings

