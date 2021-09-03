Texas voting rights saga suggests Dems are playing a losing game

People walk by as demonstrators hold up a sign during the protest against voting suppression on the 58th anniversary of the historic March On Washington in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Thousands of Americans rallied around the country on Saturday to demand voting rights protections in the face of a nationwide conservative campaign that’s culminating this year in a wave of voting restrictions in Republican-led states.

Two days later, Republicans in Texas won the most contentious and protracted battle thus far in our roughly year-long national confrontation over access to the ballot -- that most foundational of Democratic rights. The Texas legislature on Tuesday sent a slate of voting restrictions, which will almost certainly place a disproportionate burden on minority voters, to the desk of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign the bill.

The lawmakers’ sign-off on the final version of the bill marks the end of a noteworthy legislative saga, including an incredible moment in which Texas’ Republican House Speaker asked his colleagues to refrain from mentioning the elephant in the room. “The Chair would appreciate members not using the word ‘racism’ this afternoon,” Dade Phelan said during Thursday’s House floor debate over Senate Bill 1.

Phelan's request was extraordinary, Joshua Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, told me.

"To tell other duly-elected members who represent Texans not to talk about a subject highly germane to the bill, and in a legislative body where there's a First Amendment right specifically for political speech -- that was just brazen and incomprehensible," Blank said. "Given the conversations we're having in our society, it's pretty presumptuous for the white speaker of the Texas House to tell a group of mostly Black and brown Representatives not to mention racism when discussing an elections bill, and in a state that courts have repeatedly found to be engaging in race discrimination."

Phelan's office didn’t respond to requests for comment for this column.

The bill includes measures outlawing 24-hour voting locations, preventing officials from sending out unrequested mail ballot applications, and empowering partisan poll-watchers.

Democrats used nearly every tool they had to block the bill, forcing two special legislative sessions, fleeing the state, and dealing with the remote and temporary prospect of arrest. Still, it will be harder to vote in the next elections in Texas than in the last, and Democrats' last Hail-Mary option is to turn to a judiciary that has already signaled its broad agreement with the Republican agenda on voting rights.

All in all, the path the legislation took to the governor’s desk foreshadows a bleak future for voting rights, and a potentially even more divided and dark era in national politics.

Even before passing Senate Bill 1, Texas had curbed voting rights in other recent laws, including a provision making it harder to get mail ballots for medical reasons.

The bill was denounced as part of the racist legacy of U.S. voter suppression by a range of advocacy groups and Texas Democrats.

Republicans across the country have pushed similar “election integrity” legislation, citing former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud caused his 2020 election defeat. But there were no substantial allegations of fraud in Texas elections last year, which saw Republicans maintain their three-decade grip on all statewide offices, Reuters reported May 31.

Democrats blocked the first iteration of the Texas bill in May, denying Republicans the necessary quorum in a dramatic walkout during the closing hours of the legislature’s regular session.

But Abbott pledged to call 30-day special sessions until the bill was passed – and did so twice.

Democrats fled the chambers again in July, absconding to Washington, D.C., where they tried to raise attention and support, Reuters reported August 27.

The lawmakers hunkered down at a downtown hotel, unable to take a swim because Republicans stationed a videographer on the pool deck to capture any moments of leisure -- which could be portrayed as violating their pledge to spend the time working, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Eventually, House Speaker Phelan issued arrest warrants against his 52 Democratic colleagues, under rules allowing for the civil arrests of absent lawmakers within the state.

The walkout lasted nearly six weeks. But some boycotters returned to the statehouse floor in late August (to the chagrin of other Democratic holdouts).

A fiery, hours-long debate then began last Thursday.

At one point, Rep. Andrew Murr, the bill’s author, said he didn't “necessarily believe fraud was a condition precedent for implementing good policy." Murr conceded that democracies have an inherent interest in increasing voter turnout, but he said the state doesn't have a role in facilitating or encouraging voting.

Ultimately, the bill passed 80-41, even though Democrats nearly exhausted their options, Reuters reported.

The one remaining move is an expected lawsuit, but legal experts widely agree that the Supreme Court -- which paved the way for new voting restrictions -- is inclined to let many of the new laws stand, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

None of this bodes well when one considers that Republicans have also blocked federal voting rights legislation, and 17 other states enacted voting restrictions this year, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

"What’s going on in Texas reflects a lot of what’s going on in the country, which is that we're at a pretty big inflection point, and it really is focused on race," Blank said, noting that Texas has been a majority-minority state for some time.

"How these changes get litigated in Texas will say a lot about the future politics of this country, because either Texas will remain the most diverse and urbanized state run by Republicans, or it will shift into Democratic control and Republicans will become a minority party nationally," he said, because their party needs to win Texans' votes to maintain an advantage with regards to the electoral college and federal elections.

Texas’ all-out legislative fight points to an ugly path forward, under either scenario. And the results, thus far, are a foreboding sign for the voting rights of non-white Americans around the country and for national politics.

