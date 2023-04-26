Theranos prosecutor joins law firm Jones Day in Silicon Valley

Companies

(Reuters) - Jeff Schenk, who served as the lead trial prosecutor in cases against Theranos Inc leaders Elizabeth Holmes and Ramesh (Sunny) Balwani, has joined Jones Day's investigations and white collar defense practice in Silicon Valley, the law firm said Wednesday.

Schenk was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California and chief of its San Jose branch. He will work on criminal and civil investigations and litigation and advise clients on enforcement and regulatory matters, Jones Day said.

Holmes was convicted of fraud in January 2022 after a jury found she misled investors about the blood testing startup. Balwani was convicted six months later for his role in the fraud.

Schenk also co-headed the investigation that led to the conviction of Pacific Gas and Electric Co for obstructing justice and other federal charges after a 2010 pipeline explosion.

In January, former Georgia Supreme Court chief justice David Nahmias joined Jones Day as a partner in its investigations and white collar defense practice in Atlanta.

