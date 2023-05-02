These law schools are tops for government and public interest jobs

Summary Among 2022 law graduates, 10% landed government jobs while 8% went into public interest

(Reuters) - When it comes to sending graduates into government and public interest jobs, no law school comes close to the City University of New York School of Law.

New employment figures from the American Bar Association show that CUNY Law, as the Queens, New York, school is known, sent more than 61% of its 2022 juris doctors into such jobs within 10 months of graduation—by far the most of any law school.

CUNY’s government and public interest placement rate was 21 percentage points higher than the University of New Mexico School of Law, the school taking the No. 2 spot for such jobs. The Albuquerque school saw just shy of 40% of its most recent class go into government and public interest jobs.

Up next was Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon, at nearly 35% and the University of Dayton School of Law at almost 34%. The University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law finished out the top five with slightly more than 33% of 2022 law graduates in government and public interest jobs, the ABA data show.

The ABA last week released a trove of jobs data showing that the class of 2022 graduated into a strong entry-level hiring market. Nearly 78% of 2022’s JDs found jobs that require bar passage within 10 months of leaving campus—up from 76% the previous year.

Among last year’s 36,078 new juris doctors, slightly more than 10% were in government jobs and more than 8% landed public interest jobs within 10 months of graduation, according to the ABA figures.

Government jobs include positions in local, state, and federal entities as well as the military, but do not include judicial clerkships. Public interest jobs include public defenders, labor unions, and positions at organizations funded by the Legal Services Corp.

The national median entry-level salary for legal services attorneys was $57,500 in 2022, according to the National Association for Law Placement. Many large corporate law firms pay first-year associates $215,000.

Some law schools send significantly higher percentages of their alumni into government and public interest jobs than the national average. Reuters analyzed the ABA to determine which schools are major pipelines for those positions.

CUNY Law was founded in 1983 with a focus on public interest law, and many of its students are oriented toward social justice work, said Sam Sue, the school's director of career planning.

"There is an emphasis on how the law impacts society and those who are less fortunate," he said.

New Mexico law school's relatively low tuition enables students to take such jobs, which tend to pay less than private practice positions, said the associate director of career services Patrick Lopez, adding that the school emphasizes externships in the field.

