These law schools sent the most grads to federal clerkships

Summary A relatively small number of law schools dominate federal clerkships















(Reuters) - A quarter of Stanford Law School’s 2022 graduates landed federal clerkships—the highest percentage among all U.S. law schools, according to new data from the American Bar Association.

With slightly more than 25% of the class now working for federal judges, Stanford replaced the University of Chicago Law School in the top spot. Chicago held the No. 1 position the previous two years.

Yale Law School moved up to No. 2, with nearly 23% of juris doctor grads in 2022 taking federal clerkships, after landing at No. 3 last year. Chicago slipped to No. 3, with just over 20% of recent graduates in such clerkships. The University of Notre Dame Law School and the University of Virginia School of Law round out the top five with 15% and nearly 13% of 2022 graduates in federal clerkships.

Stanford and Yale have both come under scrutiny in the past year over campus free speech. U.S. Circuit Judges James Ho and Elizabeth Branch have said they will not hire future Stanford and Yale law students as clerks after protests of conservative speakers at both schools. But those boycotts did not apply to law students who graduated in 2022.

A relatively small number of law schools dominate the federal clerk hiring market. The 10 law schools with the highest percentage of federal clerks produced one-third of all clerks nationwide this year, according to the ABA figures.

Federal clerkships are prestigious, year-long positions that are viewed as key credentials for other sought-after jobs such as large firm associate positions and law professorships.

But relatively few law graduates have the opportunity to snag those jobs. The latest ABA data shows that just 3% of the 36,078 law graduates in 2022 are clerking for federal judges. The ABA figures do not break down clerks by race, but data from the National Association for Law Placement shows that 80% of 2021's federal clerks were white. Asian and Hispanic graduates each made up nearly 6% of those clerks, while 5% were Black.

According to Reuters' analysis of the ABA data, federal judges hired 1,150 of last year’s graduates to clerk this year, down slightly from 1,207 in 2021.

Not all clerks head to judicial chambers directly out of law school. Some federal judges hire law students for clerkships that won't begin for a year or two, allowing them to gain experience first.

Overall, the law class of 2022 enjoyed a strong entry-level hiring market. Nearly 78% of 2022’s JDs found jobs that require bar passage within 10 months of leaving campus—up from 76% the previous year, the ABA data show.

Read more:

These law schools aced the job market in 2022

Large U.S. law firms love hiring from these schools











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.