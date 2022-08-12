Threats to Trump search-warrant judge prompt renewed push for security bill

An aerial view of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Summary Federal judicial officials call on Congress to pass security bill

Renewed calls follow threats to U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The federal judiciary is renewing calls for Congress to pass a stalled bill aimed at bolstering judges' security after the magistrate judge who signed off on a warrant authorizing an FBI search of Donald Trump's Florida home became the subject of online threats.

The chair of a key judiciary security committee and the president of the Federal Judges Association in separate remarks on Thursday pushed for the bill after U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart became the target of a wave of violent, anti-Semitic threats.

Reinhart came under fire by supporters of the former president for signing the search warrant the FBI executed on Monday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

His personal information including home address have been shared on Twitter and far-right forums, according to research by the nonprofit public interest investigative group Advance Democracy.

Reinhart's biography and contact information have since been removed from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida's website, as members of the judiciary express alarm about the latest case of threats posed to one of their own.

"Although I can’t speak to any specific situations, I can say that threats against judges fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities strike at the very core of our democracy," U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Sullivan, who chairs the Judicial Conference Committee on Judicial Security, said.

Sullivan, who Trump appointed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a statement Thursday urged Congress to "swiftly" pass pending legislation that would limit access to judges' personally identifiable information.

That legislation, the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, was named for the deceased son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, who was killed in an attack at the New Jersey judge's home in July 2020 by a disgruntled lawyer.

That bill would allow federal judges to redact personal information displayed on government websites and bar people and businesses from publishing such information online if they have made a written request not to do so.

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the bill on a bipartisan 22-0 vote in December, but attempts to quickly pass it unanimously in the Senate have been blocked by Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who says it should also cover members of Congress.

U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Clifton, the president of the Federal Judges Association, in an interview said with time running out in the current Congress to pass the bill, judges are being encouraged to contact their local lawmakers.

"The news of the last few days underscores the concern that we have," said Clifton, who former Republican President George W. Bush appointed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.