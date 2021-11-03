Three men accused of bilking investors' settlement funds

REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Summary Trio accused of making fake claims to 400 distribution funds

Funds meant to recoup losses caused by securities fraud

(Reuters) - Three men were arrested and charged with stealing $40 million from settlement funds meant for investors, the U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia announced on Wednesday.

Joseph Cammarata, Erik Cohen and David Punturieri filed false documents with claims administrators in charge of distributing the settlements starting in 2014, according to a parallel civil lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The men also used their company AlphaPlus Portfolio Recovery Corp to file for claims from settlements in SEC enforcement actions, the agency alleged, including the $525 million fund from the SEC's 2012 settlement with BP Plc in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon explosion.

Counsel information for Cammarata, 47, Cohen, 40, and Punturieri, 41, could not immediately be determined.

When private plaintiffs or the SEC settle with publicly traded companies over misstatements, funds are created to repay harmed investors who can prove their holdings.

According to the SEC, AlphaPlus represented itself as a claims aggregator that would seek repayment from such funds on behalf of investor clients.

The agency said Cammarata used his position as head of broker-dealer SpeedRoute LLC to reassure claims administrators that the trading records they submitted on behalf of three sham clients were accurate.

However, Cammarata worried the scheme would be exposed in a 2015 email to Punturieri after a claims administrator started asking questions, according to the SEC's complaint.

"I woke up in the middle of the night thinking about JAIL, because we waited a week to hear anything from the admin," he wrote.

The cases are SEC v. Cammarata and United States v. Cammarata, Nos. 2:21-cv-04845 and 2:21-cr-00427, U.S. District Court, Eastern District Of Pennsylvania.

For the SEC: John Donnelly

For the government: David Ignall and Paul Shapiro of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District Of Pennsylvania