Three years is a long time to wait for the greenlight in a shareholder class action















(Reuters) - If you didn’t know the back story, you wouldn’t realize there was anything extraordinary about a ruling on Thursday that allows shareholders to proceed with a securities class action against cloud communications company Sonus Networks Inc.

The decision seems straightforward: U.S. District Judge George O’Toole of Boston denied Sonus’s motion to dismiss the class action, which alleges that the company knowingly deceived investors about its projected revenues in early 2015 and that Sonus’s share price fell by 33% when the company reduced the projection by $25 million. Sonus’s lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr had argued that the class action was filed too late and that shareholders failed to establish fraudulent intent. O’Toole rejected both defenses.

There is a bit of wrinkle in that O’Toole previously dismissed a very similar shareholder class action against Sonus in 2017, finding that the alleged misstatements were non-actionable opinions. But in 2018, Sonus (by then operating as Ribbon Communications Inc) reached a $2 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Class counsel from The Rosen Law Firm, Glancy Prongay & Murray and Andrews DeValerio persuaded O'Toole that the SEC settlement restarted the clock on the statute of limitations because the cease-and-desist order against Sonus provided new information shareholders could not otherwise have obtained.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

That complication is not what makes the Sonus case newsworthy.

I’m writing today about O’Toole’s decision because of a different kind of timeliness problem: The judge’s ruling came nearly three years after briefing on Sonus’s dismissal motion concluded in November 2019 and more than two-and-a-half years after O’Toole heard oral arguments on the motion in February 2020.

That argument, to underscore just how much time has passed, took place before the U.S. shut down for the COVID pandemic in March 2020.

Perhaps not coincidentally, O’Toole finally issued his 11-page opinion the day after shareholder lawyers filed a mandamus petition at the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, asking the appellate court to order the trial judge to decide the long-pending motion.

As the shareholders explained in the mandamus petition, it’s especially important for judges to rule promptly in securities class actions because plaintiffs can’t obtain any discovery until they’ve survived defense dismissal motions. The events at issue in the Sonus case took place at the beginning of 2015, almost eight years ago, shareholder lawyers said, and “with each passing day, the district court’s failure to rule on defendants’ motion to dismiss renders discovery in this case materially more difficult.”

It's not clear why it took O'Toole so long to rule. The judge did not respond to several phone and email messages I left with his courtroom clerk and docket clerk.

Lawyers for shareholders and for Sonus said they’re focusing on what happens next. Class counsel Jacob Goldberg of the Rosen firm said in an email statement that his team is pleased with O’Toole’s ruling and looking forward to resolving the case “as expeditiously as possible.” Sonus counsel John Batter of Wilmer, who emphasized at the February 2020 hearing that the SEC alleged only negligence, not fraud, against his clients, told me by email that his side “looks forward to defending the case on the merits.”

Westlaw’s data analytics on federal judges indicates that O’Toole has been relatively slow to issue decisions over the last three years. The median time for Boston federal trial court judges to rule on dismissal motions, for instance, is 93 days from the time the motion was filed, according to Westlaw. O’Toole’s median is 243 days. The median time for judges in the district to decide summary judgment motions is 184 days. O’Toole’s median is 305 days. In nearly every category Westlaw tracks, O’Toole, who was appointed to the bench by President Bill Clinton in 1995 and took senior status in 2018, takes longer to rule than his colleagues.

But even for him, the Sonus case seems to be an outlier. Westlaw data shows that over the last three years, the longest time O’Toole took to issue a ruling on a dismissal motion (in a case other than the Sonus class action) was 411 days, or about 14 months, from the time the motion was filed. Wilmer filed the Sonus dismissal motion in August 2019, more than three years ago. By my calculation, the time between the initial motion and the ruling on Thursday was 1,145 days.

There’s no obvious explanation for the Sonus delay in the case docket. The issues, as I’ve explained, were not markedly more complicated than those in everyday shareholder class actions. And O’Toole even had a bit of a head start on the facts of the case from his oversight of shareholders’ previous iteration of the case.

No consequential disputes arose after oral argument on the dismissal motion in February 2020. The two sides exchanged filings on a couple of notices of supplemental authority, but there was no other action on the docket until last January, when class counsel first nudged the judge, gently, about the long-pending dismissal motion.

Shareholder lawyers followed up with similar letters in April, June and August. Then last month, they raised the stakes in another letter. They told O’Toole that the delay in his ruling was prejudicing shareholders and that if he did not issue a decision “in the near future,” they would have no choice but to ask the 1st Circuit to step in.

“We hope to avoid filing that petition,” class counsel told O’Toole.

Six weeks later, they filed the mandamus petition they had hoped to avoid. And a day after that, shareholder lawyers finally got the ruling they wanted.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.