Tom Perez leaves Venable, citing firm's work for GOP governor

Summary Law firms Perez joined Venable in late May and launched his Maryland gubernatorial candidacy a month later

(Reuters) - Less than two months after the firm heralded his arrival, ex-Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez says he has resigned from Venable over the firm's representation of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on unemployment insurance benefits.

Venable was tapped to represent Hogan, a Republican, in a lawsuit brought last week by Maryland residents, the second one challenging the governor's decision to end the state's involvement in the federal program that allocated an extra $300 per week to unemployment recipients who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perez, who has announced his own Democratic candidacy for Maryland governor, said he can't continue at the firm as a result of its work for Hogan, describing Hogan's position as "inconsistent with my values and the future I want to build for Maryland."

"As a result, I have resigned from my position with the firm," Perez said in a statement Friday. A Venable spokesperson said the firm wished Perez well.

Perez joined Venable as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office in late May, a month before he entered the gubernatorial race. In his statement on Friday, he said his role at the law firm was "part-time" as he considered whether to run for governor. He indicated he was attracted to firm's police reform and clean energy work.

"Many Marylanders have waited six months or more to receive unemployment benefits. Now, instead of focusing on fixing the system, the governor is taking critical benefits away from families that need them to pay the rent and put food on the table. This is unconscionable," Perez said in his statement.

Perez is the ninth Democrat to announce his candidacy for governor. Two Republicans are in the running to succeed Hogan, who has served as Maryland's governor since 2015. Hogan, a Republican, is barred from running again due to term limits. The gubernatorial primary is set for June 2022.

The lawsuit against Hogan was filed June 30 in Baltimore City Circuit Court. According to court records, Ashleigh Lynn, a Venable counsel who specializes in complex commercial litigation, filed an appearance on Hogan's behalf on Thursday, the same day Perez said he learned about the firm's representation.

"I have reviewed the lawsuit filed against Governor Hogan and spoken with advocates. The complaint raises key issues that are important to every Marylander," Perez said in his statement.

The lawsuit is still pending after a Maryland judge temporarily blocked Hogan on Sunday from ending the extended unemployment benefits. A representative for Hogan did not respond to a request for comment, but Hogan's office, in a statement to WBAL-TV 11 News in Baltimore, said: "We are confident the courts will ultimately rule in favor of our fight to get more Marylanders back to work and continue a booming economic recovery."

When it hired Perez, Venable touted his tenure at the DNC and the U.S. Labor Department, where he served as secretary for four years under former President Barack Obama, as well as his "deep knowledge and successful track record on public policy issues at every level of government."

