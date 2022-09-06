Top aide to U.S. Supreme Court's Roberts to retire

Counselor to the U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (R) Jeffrey Minear hold the bible as Roberts congratulates Elena Kagan after administering the the judicial oath in the West Conference Room inside the Supreme Court in Washington, August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

(Reuters) - Jeffrey Minear, who for 18 years served as Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts' right-hand man, will retire from his position effective at the end of September, the high court said on Tuesday.

Minear has served as counselor to Roberts since 2006, acting as his chief of staff, helping implement court-wide policies, working on judicial administration matters and serving as a liaison to members of Congress and the executive branch.

His retirement comes ahead of the justices returning to the bench in October following a historic term that saw the conservative-dominated Supreme Court overturn the 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade that guaranteed abortion rights nationwide.

Roberts in a statement said he was "grateful" for the many years Minear served as his counselor. The court said Minear plans to remain active in the legal profession and that his successor will be announced in "due course."

As counselor, Minear worked closely with court officers on policies and initiatives, supported Roberts as head of the federal judiciary and worked with court executives and judges on court administration issues.

"Jeff Minear has exemplified the finest tradition of Court staff, enabling the Supreme Court, and courts across our country, to serve the public efficiently and effectively," Roberts said.

Minear said he was "departing the office with appreciation for the opportunity, with esteem for each member of the Supreme Court, and with the utmost confidence in the independence and integrity of our courts."

