Top company lawyers ask Congress to fix ‘stagnant’ federal legal aid budget

Summary

Summary Law firms Top lawyers from companies like AT&T Inc and Amazon.com Inc requested funds for the Legal Services Corporation

Letter says COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated justice gap

(Reuters) - Top lawyers from companies like AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc and General Electric Co have signed a letter urging Congress to increase the budget for the Legal Services Corporation, a large federally funded pro bono organization.

General counsel from 161 major U.S. corporations signed the letter, dated May 17, which requested that Congress provide at least $700 million for the 2023 fiscal year to LSC.

This sum is in line with what the Biden administration requested for LSC. The organization itself requested $1.26 billion from Congress for 2023.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The LSC distributes the bulk of its funding to other pro bono providers across the U.S. It funds 132 independent legal aid groups that serve low-income citizens, it said on its website.

The LSC received $489 million in fiscal year 2022 after requesting more than than $1 billion, and $465 million after asking for more than $650 million in 2021, its website said.

The group of in-house attorneys said in their letter that the amount of money awarded to LSC has “remained stagnant relative to other federal spending" for the last-quarter century. Economic harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the effects of a lack of civil legal aid, they said.

Many of the same top company legal counsel in the group that signed this week's letter have signed on to similar requests for LSC funding in previous budget cycles.

According to the LSC 2022 Justice Gap Study, three in four low-income U.S. households had a civil legal problem to grapple with in the past year and more than half said that problem affected their mental and physical health, their finances and their relationships.

About half of those low income Americans didn’t seek legal help and didn’t know if they could afford or even find a lawyer, the report said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.