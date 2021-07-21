Top criminal prosecutor in L.A. returns to lead Jenner office

Jenner & Block LLP in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Jenner & Block on Wednesday said it is welcoming partner Brandon Fox back to the firm after a two-year stint as criminal division chief with the Los Angeles U.S. attorney's office.

During his federal service, Fox helped oversee the $3 billion settlement Wells Fargo struck with the United States in February 2020 to resolve criminal and civil probes into fraudulent sales practices, admitting to pressuring employees in a fake-accounts scandal.

Also during Fox's tenure, Los Angeles city councilman Jose Huizar was arrested on racketeering charges last June, accused of running his office as a "money-making criminal enterprise" by taking bribes from Chinese real estate developers and others in exchange for political influence.

Fox is joining Jenner as managing partner of the firm's Los Angeles office, taking over for Michael McNamara. McNamara, who has led the Los Angeles office since 2018, will stay on as a member of Jenner's policy committee, the firm said.

In discussing his return, Fox cited Jenner's pro bono work as well as its commitment to grow its presence in California. "The values of the firm are important to me," he said.

Fox said he hopes to grow the firm's presence in Los Angeles, where Jenner first opened an office in 2009. The firm now has around 40 L.A. lawyers, Fox said.

Fox's arrival comes at a "pivotal time" for the firm, Jenner's co-managing partners, Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg, said in a statement. In March, Jenner opened its sixth U.S. location in San Francisco. The office is led by Reid Schar, a former Chicago federal prosecutor who took part in the criminal case against former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich.

"Paired with Reid Schar heading our new San Francisco office, we have two highly respected lawyers and former federal prosecutors managing our West Coast offices," Jestin and Mehrberg said.

Fox will also co-chair Jenner's investigations, compliance and defense practice, the firm said. With the Biden administration in charge of the Justice Department, Fox said he anticipates an increase in corporate prosecutions and investigations.

"I think clients are looking for someone who can bring credibility to the table, in dealing with the department, so the department knows there's a real defense and we bring it forward that they have to be on the look for," Fox said. "Otherwise, we're not afraid to go to trial."

