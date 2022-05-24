TradeZero settles SEC charges it misled customers about meme stock trading halts

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said TradeZero America Inc and co-founder Daniel Pipitone settled charges they falsely told customers that the broker-dealer did not restrict customers' purchases of so-called meme stocks, when in fact they did.

TradeZero and Pipitone agreed to retain an independent compliance consultant and pay respective penalties of $100,000 and $25,000, without admitting or denying the charges, the SEC said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.