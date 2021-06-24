Treasury bill mutual fund operator arrested on fraud charges

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Criminal charges come on heels of SEC case

(Reuters) - Federal authorities arrested a mutual fund operator on fraud charges on Thursday, accusing him of falsely telling investors that their money would be put in safe Treasury securities.

Ofer Abarbanel, 46, of Woodland Hills, California, faces one count of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud.

Manhattan federal prosecutors said in a complaint that Abarbanel has defrauded investors in the Income Collecting 1-3 Months T-Bills Mutual Fund since at least 2018 by misappropriating funds.

The allegations mirror a civil complaint the Securities and Exchange Commission filed on Monday.

David Wasserman of the Federal Public Defender’s Office in Los Angeles represents Abarbanel in the criminal case. He declined to comment on Thursday.

The SEC said the Income Collecting fund told investors it would invest mainly in Treasuries maturing in one to three months, and enter reverse repurchase agreements with Treasuries serving as collateral.

In fact, the Cayman Islands-registered fund invested only about 1% of assets in Treasuries and did not enter the repurchase agreements, the SEC said.

According to prosecutors, Abarbanel failed to honor an investor group's demand to redeem more than $100 million in investments in June. The fund subsequently transferred $10 million to the brokerage account held by its attorney, they allege.

The attorney is identifiable from other court filings as Robert Lu at Reid & Wise, who represents Abarbanel in the SEC case.

According to his law firm's website, Lu formerly practiced at Latham & Watkins and was a federal prosecutor in Arizona.

Lu has not been accused of wrongdoing. He did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Thursday.

The case is United States v. Abarbanel, 21-mag-6425, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.

For the government: Elisha Kobre for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York

For Abarbanel: David Wasserman of the Federal Public Defender’s Office

