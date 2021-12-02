Trial lawyers' group, Lloyd's reach deal over canceled 2020 conference

Lloyd's building is pictured in the City of London financial district, in London, Britain, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - The United States’ largest association of plaintiffs lawyers is looking to bury the hatchet with its insurer Lloyd’s of London over its denial of a $1 million coverage claim when the group's annual 2020 convention was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Lawyers representing Lloyd's and the American Association for Justice on Wednesday informed a federal judge in Washington, D.C., that they have reached a settlement in principle in the AAJ's lawsuit, and are "drafting a settlement agreement to reflect the final terms."

The two sides said they will finalize the agreement in the next 30 days. At the parties' request, U.S. District Judge John Bates extended deadlines in the case until January.

Attorneys for the AAJ, formerly known as the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, and Lloyd's did not respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit stems from the cancellation of AAJ's 2020 annual convention, which was set to be held at the capital's Walter E. Washington Convention Center from July 8-15, 2020. The convention was canceled after the D.C. government planned to use the convention center as a temporary medical facility totreat COVID-19 cases.

AAJ filed a $1,003,229 claim under Lloyd's event cancellation insurance the same month, but the insurer denied it. Lloyd's said it had no obligation to cover the claim, arguing the association was already contemplating canceling the convention two months before it filed its claim.

The case is American Association for Justice v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, 1:21-cv-00847.

For the AAJ: Christopher Nace of Paulson & Nace; and Douglas Christian and Brittany Wilson of Ballard Spahr

For Lloyd's: Thomas Hay and Kevin Kieffer, of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

