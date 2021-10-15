Trio of Big Law firms set office return dates in coming months

BakerHostetler law firm offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Kirkland and Milbank latest to set return-to-office dates in November

Baker & Hostetler plans to fully reopen on Jan. 4 The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Milbank, Baker & Hostetler and Kirkland & Ellis have released new return-to-office strategies after the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant forced many Big Law firms to delay their original reopenings.

They join a growing group of large firms that will refrain from asking most of their lawyers to return to work this month, as had been previously planned.

Milbank has set Nov. 8 as the mandatory return date for its lawyers based in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., according to a recent firm memo viewed by Reuters, though it will ask first-year lawyers only to return early, on Oct. 21.

The firm will require most lawyers to work in the office for three days a week, but first- and second-year associates are expected to come in for four, according to the memo.

The memo said without a formal return to office Milbank will not be able to "restablish the vibrant community that we have enjoyed in the past."

Kirkland & Ellis has also set an office re-opening date for Nov. 8, according to a memo published on Above the Law.

The memo did not specify how many days a week lawyers would be required to go in to the office, and a Kirkland representative did not reply to request for comment.

In recent weeks, firms including Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld; Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson; and Debevoise & Plimpton, have similarly set return-to-office dates for next month.

Baker & Hostetler has taken a slightly different approach, confirming Friday that it plans to fully reopen all of its offices on Jan. 4, 2022.

In the interim, it will launch a campaign on Oct. 18 to encourage all firm personnel to work in the office on Wednesdays and Thursdays, a firm spokesperson told Reuters.

Read more:

More firms pause office return plans, eying November or beyond

Law firm leaders play catch-up as virus outlook shifts

More law firms scrap October return plans, opting to watch and wait