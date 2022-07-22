Trump administration wrongly withdrew show horse protection rule - appeals court

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday ruled the Trump administration wrongly withdrew a regulation designed to protect show horses from abuse that the Obama administration had finalized in its waning days but that had yet to be published.

The 2-1 decision by a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit could make it harder in some cases for an incoming president's administration to undo rules finalized toward the end of an outgoing president's tenure.

The ruling was a victory for the Humane Society of the United States, which challenged the Trump administration's withdrawal of a U.S. Department of Agriculture rule aimed at combating Tennessee show horse "soring."

Soring is a practice of cutting or burning a horse's legs to alter its natural gait and artificially create the type of walk associated with Tennessee walking horses.

Ralph Henry, the Humane Society's director of litigation, said it would now on remand seek the rule's reinstatement.

"Today’s D.C. Circuit decision is a long-overdue victory for Tennessee walking horses and those who have fought for robust enforcement of federal prohibitions on horse soring for many years," he said.

The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment.

The rule aimed to improve enforcement of the Horse Protection Act of 1970, which made soring a crime, by taking the licensing of show horse inspectors out of the hands of horse industry groups and putting the USDA in charge.

The department proposed the rule in 2016 under Democratic President Barack Obama and, following a public comment period, finalized it on Jan. 11, 2017, shortly before Republican President Donald Trump took office.

It was made available for public inspection in its office on Jan. 19 and was set to be published in the Federal Register. But when Trump took office the next day, his chief of staff directed all agencies to immediately withdraw any yet-to-be published rules.

U.S. Circuit Judge David Tatel, writing for the majority, said the Administrative Procedure Act required the Trump administration to provide the public notice and a chance to comment before withdrawing the rule but failed to do so.

"Although political transitions may provide a sound basis for a change in policy, they do not relieve agencies of their procedural obligations," Tatel, an appointee of former Democratic President Bill Clinton, wrote.

U.S. Circuit Judge Neomi Rao, a Trump appointee, dissented, saying the decision "imposes a previously unknown procedural requirement on every federal agency by prohibiting the modification or withdrawal of rules after public inspection."

The case is Humane Society of the United States v. U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 20-5291.

For Humane Society: Caroline Flynn of Latham & Watkins and Ralph Henry of the Humane Society of the United States

For the United States: H. Thomas Byron III of the U.S. Department of Justice

