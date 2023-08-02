Trump ally Powell fends off sanctions in appeal over election lawsuit

Sidney Powell, an attorney later disavowed by the Trump campaign, participates in a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani (not pictured) at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

(Reuters) - Conservative lawyer and Donald Trump ally Sidney Powell persuaded a U.S. appeals court to rule on Wednesday that she should not be sanctioned for her failed lawsuit seeking to overturn Trump's loss in Wisconsin in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago refused to revive Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' bid for sanctions against Powell and her team for "vexatiously" litigating baseless claims in the lawsuit, which alleged massive election fraud in the state.

Affirming a judge's earlier decision, the panel said Evers' request for sanctions came too late in the lower court, likening it to "a late ambush of a losing party."

Lawyers for Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Powell also could not immediately be reached. She has previously denied wrongdoing in connection with her election fraud claims.

Powell played a leading role in promoting false voter fraud claims after the 2020 election, filing several unsuccessful lawsuits contesting former Republican president Trump's loss in battleground states that Democrat Joe Biden won. A Michigan federal judge sanctioned Powell for bringing frivolous claims in one of the cases in 2021, in a decision that an appeals court mostly upheld in June.

U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper dismissed Powell's Wisconsin lawsuit in December 2020 on procedural grounds without considering her fraud claims.

Evers filed his sanctions request three months later, seeking to recoup $106,000 that Wisconsin spent defending the case, but Pepper said she no longer had jurisdiction over the lawsuit.

Trump on Tuesday was charged with conspiring to defraud the United States by preventing Congress from certifying Biden's victory and with depriving voters of their right to a fair election.

The indictment from U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith also named six unnamed co-conspirators who were not charged. Reuters reported that co-conspirator No. 3 in the indictment may be Powell, based on publicly available knowledge of Powell's actions and details of the government's allegations.

The indictment said Trump privately told others that baseless election fraud claims made by co-conspirator No. 3 "sounded crazy," but that he still "embraced and publicly amplified" the allegations.

Powell is facing defamation lawsuits from voting companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic over false claims she made about them rigging the 2020 election against Trump. She has denied that her statements were defamatory.

Texas bar officials also brought ethics charges against Powell in 2021. A state judge dismissed the case in February, saying there were "numerous defects" in the evidence. The state bar is appealing that ruling.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









