Trump-appointed judge boycotts Yale for law clerks over 'cancel culture'

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court judge appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would no longer hire clerks from Yale Law School, which he said was plagued by "cancel culture" and students disrupting conservative speakers.

U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho in a speech delivered at a Federalist Society conference in Kentucky said Yale "not only tolerates the cancellation of views — it actively practices it." And he urged other judges to likewise boycott the school.

“I don't want to cancel Yale," Ho, a member of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said in prepared remarks reviewed by Reuters. "I want Yale to stop cancelling people like me."

Yale declined to comment.

In a speech largely focused on "cancel culture" censorship targeting conservatives on law school campuses, Ho cited a number of incidents at schools in which prominent figures had faced "campus vitriol."

He previously defended Ilya Shapiro after students at Georgetown University's law school urged that he be ousted from a new faculty position over Twitter posts he made questioning President Joe Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Shapiro, a conservative legal scholar, was suspended but later cleared to become the executive director of Georgetown Law's Center for the Constitution. But, he quit saying the school’s handling of the matter made working there "untenable."

At Yale, "cancellations and disruptions seem to occur with special frequency," Ho said.

Among the events he cited was one in March in which Kristen Waggoner, now the president of the conservative religious rights group Alliance Defending Freedom, was disrupted by students supporting the LGBTQ community during a talk, which police attended.

Waggoner previously had defended a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a gay wedding in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Yale still hasn’t condemned the behavior of its law students last semester, so no one should be surprised when a federal judge notices," Waggoner said in a statement.

Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, an appointee of former Republican President Ronald Reagan, had in March called on judges to think twice about bringing on Yale students who disrupted Waggoner's event.

Ho said that event was just one example. U.S. Circuit Judge William Pryor of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was also "disrupted by loud angry law students in the classroom" at Yale a few years ago.

That incident, Ho said, was because as Alabama's Republican attorney general, Pryor backed Texas' defense of the anti-sodomy law struck down in 2003 in the landmark U.S. Supreme Court gay rights case Lawrence v. Texas.

Yale Law dean rebukes 'rude and insulting' students who protested speaker

Conservative judge urges U.S. judiciary to not hire Yale protesters as clerks

