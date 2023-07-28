Trump-appointed judge rejects 'judge shopping' claims in spending law case

Summary Judge James Wesley Hendrix declines DOJ request to transfer case

Lawsuit challenges $1.7 trillion federal government funding law

July 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas who was appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump on Friday rejected the Biden administration's request for another judge to hear a lawsuit claiming that last year's $1.7 trillion federal government funding law was unlawful.

The U.S. Department of Justice had asked U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix in Lubbock to transfer the lawsuit by now-suspended Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who the department said was engaging in "judge shopping."

Paxton claimed the $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 spending package enacted in December was passed unconstitutionally since more than half of then Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives' members were not physically present to provide quorum and voted by proxy under pandemic-era rules.

Republicans ended the proxy voting policy when they took control of the House in January.

The February lawsuit landed before Hendrix because under a local order in place when the case was filed, 67% of civil cases filed in the Northern District of Texas's Lubbock division are assigned to Hendrix, its only active judge, who has often ruled against Democratic President Joe Biden's policies.

While the department argued that a case pitting the state of Texas against the federal government either belonged before a judge in Texas' capital of Austin or a judge in Washington, D.C., Hendrix on Friday said Paxton was allowed to sue anywhere in Texas.

He rejected arguments that allowing Paxton's forum shopping would undermine public confidence in the judiciary, noting the Justice Department had acknowledged it believed he could fairly and impartially resolve this case.

"Judges apply rules, not the parties' preferences," Hendrix said. "The rule at issue here is longstanding: the plaintiff gets to choose where to file suit from multiple permitted locations."

Representatives for the parties had no immediate comments.

The case marked an example of how conservative activists have had often sued the Biden administration in smaller Texas cities like Lubbock, Amarillo and Victoria, where local orders assign most cases to a Trump-appointed judge.

That forum-shopping tactic gained national attention after a Trump appointee in the single-judge division of Amarillo, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, ruled for conservative litigants by suspending approval of an abortion pill in April. The Supreme Court has allowed the pill to remain on the market.

Paxton often sued in such divisions before being suspended in May following his impeachment for abuse of office by the Texas House of Representatives. He is awaiting trial in the Senate. Angela Colmenero is serving as interim attorney general.

Friday's ruling marked at least the third time the Justice Department has failed to convince Trump-appointed Texas judges in these smaller divisions to transfer cases that Paxton filed challenging Biden's policies to other judges.

The case is State of Texas v. Garland, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 5:23-cv-00034.

For Texas: Ethan Szumanski of the Texas Office of the Attorney General

For the United States: Courtney Enlow of the U.S. Department of Justice

Read more:

Biden administration accuses Texas of 'judge shopping' spending law case

Texas judge in abortion pill lawsuit often rules for conservatives

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









