Trump-appointed judge says 9th Circuit playing 'dirty' to prevent deportations

9th Circuit reverses decision by Board of Immigration Appeals involving what constitutes obstruction

(Reuters) - A conservative judge appointed by former President Donald Trump on Monday accused his colleagues on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals of playing "dirty" in a "trainwreck" of rulings to prevent immigrants from being deported.

U.S. Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke's criticism came in a dissent to a 2-1 decision holding a Mexican native's California conviction for dissuading a witness from reporting a crime was not a deportable offense under federal immigration law.

VanDyke, who has become known for stringent dissents since joining the liberal-leaning court in 2020, noted he had not been shy in criticizing the San Francisco-based court's "abysmal and indefensible immigration precedents."

He said the 9th Circuit for more than a decade has been "doing everything in our power (and much not) to upset" the Board of Immigration Appeals' "reasonable" interpretation of what constitutes an offense related to obstruction of justice.

The BIA in this case had concluded Fernando Cordero-Garcia committed such an offense after he was convicted in California of sexual battery without restraint, sexual exploitation by a psychotherapist and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

"My colleagues in the majority should be embarrassed," VanDyke wrote. "Perhaps not for their wrong decision today--to err is human, after all, even for those in robes. But they should be troubled by our court’s jaw-dropping, always-increasing, epic collection of immigration gaffes."Cordero-Garcia's lawyer, Michael Mehr, declined to comment.

Cordero-Garcia, who entered the country in 1965 as a lawful permanent resident, was a psychologist for the County of Santa Barbara Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services department who prosecutors said sexually assaulted patients, the ruling said.

Two appointees of Democratic presidents -- U.S. District Judge Barry Moskowitz, a visiting judge on the court, and U.S. Circuit Judge Andrew Hurwitz -- ruled for Cordero-Garcia in overturning the BIA's decision on the obstruction offense.

Moskowitz, writing for the majority, said he was not writing on a "clean slate," as the 9th Circuit in 2020 ruled an "obstruction of justice" offense must be connected to ongoing or pending criminal proceedings.

The California law Cordero-Garcia was convicted under, by contrast, does not require any connection to an ongoing or pending proceeding or investigation, making it "not an appropriate comparator" to obstruction under federal law.

VanDyke, though, said the 9th Circuit's approach had created a "lopsided circuit-split," with the majority acknowledging its ruling ran counter to decisions by the 1st and 4th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals.

The case is Cordero-Garcia v. Garland, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-72779.

For Cordero-Garcia: Michael Mehr of Mehr & Soto

For the United States: Rebecca Hoffberg Phillips of the U.S. Department of Justice

