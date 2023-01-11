Trump-appointed judge in Yale clerk boycott condemns 'cancel culture' at Harvard event

Summary Judge Elizabeth Branch says law schools should enforce speech codes

(Reuters) - A conservative federal judge who has said she won't hire law clerks from Yale Law School to protest "cancel culture" on its campus on Tuesday told students at its rival Harvard that law schools need to "step up" and do more to encourage free speech on campus.

11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Elizabeth Branch, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, told Harvard Law School's Federalist Society chapter that she remained concerned about protesters who "shut down" conservative speakers they disagree with at law schools across the country.

In Yale's case, she said the "straw that broke the camel's back for me" was an event in March at which students disrupted a campus discussion with a conservative lawyer, Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom.

She said that was why when U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho, a fellow Trump appointee on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in September called for judges to boycott hiring students from Yale in protest, she followed suit in hopes of promoting change.

Branch argued law schools like Harvard and Yale should be doing more to enforce "robust speech codes" that make disrupting speeches on campus an offense and warned that student protesters who threaten speakers risk criminal prosecution.

"We're asking the law schools to step up," said Branch. "They must educate their students on why open debate on campus matters."

But she told the conservative students who belonged to the Federalist Society that the "brunt of the battle falls to you," as she urged them to stand up for what the believed in.

"The easiest course of action will be to cave into the mob," Branch said. "But I assure you, you lose a little bit of your soul when you do that. Stand up, hold firm. I assure you that no one ever respects anyone who caves."

Both Ho and Branch have suggested they could call off their planned boycott. Ho at an event at Yale University with Branch in November said the school appeared to recognize a "course correction" was needed.

Branch on Tuesday said there had been "very positive developments" at Yale since the boycott began.

Yale law dean Heather Gerken in a letter to alumni on Oct. 12 outlined moves the school has made to "reaffirm our enduring commitment to the free and unfettered exchange of ideas."

Branch said Yale has invited her, Ho, and about half a dozen other judges to speak at an event in March about "bridging friendships over ideological divides."

