Trump-commuted exec settles fraud lawsuit with feds

The former chief executive officer of Tennessee pain management company Comprehensive Pain Specialists has agreed to a permanent exclusion from Medicare and other federal healthcare programs to settle a lawsuit that he submitted false claims to the government for reimbursement.

John Davis, 43, had previously been convicted of taking part in a $4 million Medicare fraud scheme and sentenced to three and a half years in prison, but his sentence was commuted earlier this year by then-President Donald Trump.

The civil charges against him arose from a 2016 whistleblower lawsuit alleging a widespread kickback scheme at Davis' Brentwood, Tennessee-based former company, Comprehensive Pain Specialists (CPS).

Davis did not admit wrongdoing under the deal. His lawyer, Peter Strianse of Tune, Entrekin & White, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Federal prosecutors said in their civil suit that Davis and the company's owners overbilled federal healthcare programs by ordering "myriad urine drug testing on virtually every CPS patient on virtually every visit." They said the tests were referred to as "liquid gold" and performed without regard to medical need.

The prosecutors also alleged that Davis and CPS caused federal programs to be billed for unreimbursible acupuncture services.

The criminal case had alleged a separate scheme in which the founder of a medical device company paid Davis kickbacks and bribes in exchange for referring orders for durable medical equipment like back and knee braces for Medicare patients.

The case is United States v. Anesthesia Services Associates PLLC, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Tennessee, No. 16-cv-00549.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Kara Sweet

For Davis: Peter Strianse of Tune, Entrekin & White