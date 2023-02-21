Trump-era water rule to remain in place for now - court

Summary

(Reuters) - A Trump-era rule intended to fast-track big energy projects by limiting the power of states to deny permits to release pollution into their waterways will remain in place for now, after a U.S. appeals court said Tuesday a lower court didn’t have the authority to kill the measure.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a California federal judge couldn't vacate the rule because he didn't first consider whether it was unlawful.

Judicially vacating rulemakings before addressing the merits of a challenge would "help agencies circumvent" the "detailed process for repealing rules" set by Congress in federal administrative law, the panel said.

Tuesday's decision leaves in place a 2020 rule that reinterpreted a section of the Clean Water Act law that gives states and eligible Native American tribes authority to reject approvals for interstate pipelines, coal terminals and other federally licensed projects that affect waterways and wetlands in their jurisdictions.

The 2020 rule prohibited states and tribes from blocking projects for any reason other than direct pollution into their waterways, even though the governments had traditionally considered a broader set of factors, including climate change.

Environmental groups, tribes and about two dozen Democrat-led states had challenged the rule in court, while Republican-led states and fossil fuel industry groups like the American Petroleum Institute intervened to support the rule.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco vacated the rule and remanded it to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2021 after the Biden administration took office, indicated it intended to revise the rule and asked the court to remand it so that the EPA could reconsider it.

The U.S. Supreme Court stayed Alsup's decision last year, reviving the rule, while an appeal by Republican-led states and the petroleum industry proceeded.

A spokesperson for the American Petroleum Institute said they're pleased with the court's decision, and that having a "clear and consistent permitting process in place ensures that needed infrastructure can be built."

The EPA declined to comment. Counsel for the plaintiffs, and representatives for the Republican-led states didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Biden administration issued a proposed rule last year that would override the Trump-era regulation and restore the ability of states to block potentially harmful projects. A final version of that rule is expected this year.

The case is In re Clean Water Act Rulemaking, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-16961.

For the conservation groups and tribes: Peter Frost, Andrew Hawley and Sangye Ince-Johannsen of the Western Environmental Law Center; and Kirsten Boyles, Olivia Glasscock, Nathan Matthews, Michael Youhana and Moneen Nasmith of Earthjustice

For the Democrat-led and Republican-led states: Their respective attorneys general offices

For the American Petroleum Institute and other energy intervenors: George Sibley, Deidre Duncan and Clare Ellis of Hunton Andrews Kurth; and Misha Tseytlin, Charles Sensiba and Elizabeth Andrews of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

For the EPA: Elisabeth Carter, Leslie Hill and Kevin McArdle of the U.S. Department of Justice

