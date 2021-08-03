Trump is a barometer for Republican views of Supreme Court

A person holds a sign during a rally to protest the results of the election, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has been issuing rulings that tend to favor conservatives, but its approval ratings have dropped among Republicans as well as Democrats, according to an analysis by my Reuters colleagues and a recent Gallup poll, both released on July 28.

A year ago, 58% of Americans approved of the court, its highest rating in about 11 years, according to the poll. This year, the court’s approval rating dipped to 49%, and a historical gap between Republicans and Democrats narrowed to nothing: Members of both parties have identical approval ratings of 51% (independents are at 46%).

The court’s reputation has taken a hit among Republicans, despite it taking a sharp turn toward the right, both in terms of its membership and decisions.

Former President Donald Trump appointed three new justices since 2017, moving the court further to the right than it had been for decades. Republican approval of the court expectedly surged in Gallup's polls after those appointments.

And, a recent Reuters analysis of the court’s “shadow docket” rulings from the past 12 months found that the court’s 6-3 conservative majority repeatedly favored religious groups and Trump’s administration, while denying almost 100 other emergency applications by private individuals and groups.

What’s truly important in those cases, of course, are the particular questions of law and policy the court is answering – what the rulings mean for Americans.

In one (regular docket) decision seen to favor liberals, the court declined to strike down the Obamacare law. Other decisions that favor conservatives, though, made many more far-reaching changes. Last year, the federal government executed a person for a crime for the first time in 17 years. In June, it revoked rights granted to workers and union organizers since 1975. The court also recently gutted the Voting Rights Act, which had been approved on a bipartisan basis four times since 1965 – each time under a Republican president.

These are major conservative policy victories, delivered by a newly reshaped court. So where’s the love from the party and base?

We may not need to look any farther than the de facto leader of the Republican party to begin to answer that question.

More so than any president before, Trump made his three Supreme Court appointments with a clear eye toward enacting his specific political agenda, including overturning President Joe Biden’s legitimate election. He repeatedly said he expected the justices he had just nominated to decide the outcome of the election and has repeatedly expressed his displeasure at the court’s decision to reject the unprecedented lawsuit seeking to throw out votes from four states.

“This election was rigged," Trump said for the umpteenth time, without evidence, in February. "And the Supreme Court and other courts didn’t want to do anything about it."

That sentiment may explain Republicans’ recent displeasure with the court: Despite its much more conservative makeup and decision-making, the court didn't deliver what would have been the ultimate win for Republicans last term – a case that Trump himself referred to as "the big one" when it was first filed in December 2020.

Other polls about Republicans' opinions provide some evidence.

As of last month, 53% of Republicans still believed Trump won the 2020 election, and blamed his loss on illegal voting, Reuters reported June 27. He remains the most popular party figure, even after inspiring a deadly insurrection and becoming the only president to be twice impeached, with eight in 10 Republicans continuing to hold a favorable impression, Reuters reported in April. And, despite legal troubles that could seriously hobble a campaign, six in 10 Republicans think he should run again in 2024, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll taken in March.

There are other possible explanations, of course, including that the decline in conservatives' view of the Supreme Court may be pegged to the fact of a Democratic presidency. Matthew Eshbaugh-Soha, chair of the political science department at the University of North Texas, said he attributes the dip in Republican opinion more to broader patterns in Gallup's polls that show the court's reputation tends to fall among members of one party when the opposition party takes control of the White House.

"The 300,000-feet view suggests this is consistent with how Americans increasingly view politics, and that's through the lens of who the president is," Eshbaugh-Soha said.

Still, the other major trend in Gallup's polls shows that Americans' views of the court also rise and fall based on recent rulings. Republican opinion plummeted to 18% after the court legalized same-sex marriage, for example. And, maybe most telling, Republican opinion soared when the Supreme Court delivered a win for conservatives in the only other lawsuit that effectively sought to decide a presidential election – Republican approval reached a record 80% shortly after Bush v. Gore, which made George W. Bush president.

It's not so surprising, then, that Republicans are currently down on the court, even though it's overall the most conservative in decades. The Supreme Court has been reshaped in Trump's image, and its reputation among the Republican base is subject to the former president's view of it. Trump is a functional barometer for Republicans’ opinions of the court – much like he is for the base’s feelings toward the party establishment.

Of course, there are other “culture war” issues that Trump said his appointees would decide in his voters’ favor – such as abortion and gun control – and which the court hasn’t yet ruled on. We’ll see if the court rules as Trump predicted, and if those decisions do something to assuage his disenchantment – and those of the Republican base, by proxy.

