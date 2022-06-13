Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis joins legal team for Penn. GOP hopeful

Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis speaks during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Summary Ellis will advise Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano

She was among Trump's attorneys promoting false fraud claims in the 2020 election

June 13 (Reuters) - Jenna Ellis, who was among the most high-profile attorneys involved in the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, has joined Pennsylvania Republican Doug Mastriano’s gubernatorial campaign as a senior legal adviser, the campaign said Monday.

Ellis, along with Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, was part of the Trump campaign legal team that promoted false allegations of voter fraud after former President Donald Trump refused to concede the 2020 election.

Mastriano in a statement said Ellis’ legal expertise “will be an important factor” in the election fight against Democratic nominee and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Ellis, in a statement provided by the campaign, said Mastriano will “restore integrity to our elections.”

“I’m honored to do whatever I can to help him make that happen,” Ellis said.

The Mastriano campaign did not answer questions about Ellis's role, and Ellis declined further comment.

Ellis is the subject of bar complaints from The 65 Project, an advocacy group seeking to hold accountable attorneys involved in the post-election litigation, as well as the nonprofit States United Democracy Center.

Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator who was endorsed by Trump in the gubernatorial primary, was outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building. He was a prominent supporter of the former president's election fraud claims, and pushed for a “forensic audit” of ballots in his state before being stripped of his role overseeing the probe.

If elected governor in November, Mastriano will be able to appoint Pennsylvania's secretary of state, the state official who oversees election administration.

Ellis' hire was announced the same day a U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack heard public testimony focused on false election fraud claims made by Giuliani and others.

Monday's hearing featured figures such as former Attorney General William Barr and other top Trump advisers rejecting the fraud allegations. Ellis was subpoenaed by the committee but it is not clear whether she will appear in future hearings.

Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen

