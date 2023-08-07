Column: Trump wants his election case moved out of D.C., pronto. That won't be easy.

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Former president Donald Trump said in social media posts over the weekend that he does not believe he can receive a fair trial in Washington, D.C., on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election. In recent days, he and defense counsel John Lauro have floated the idea of bringing a motion to transfer the case to West Virginia.

Two major obstacles stand in the former president’s way.

The first is 1976 appellate precedent from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, rejecting arguments by Watergate defendants H.R. Haldeman, John Ehrlichman and John Mitchell that their jury was tainted by bias and pre-trial publicity.

The second is a heap of recent rulings by trial judges in federal court in Washington who have applied precedent from the Watergate case to deny venue transfer motions by defendants in criminal cases arising from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Those judges, as I'll explain, have roundly rejected arguments that the jury pool in Washington is so irredeemably biased against Trump supporters that even careful screening of prospective jurors during the voir dire process cannot erase the taint.

In case after case involving accused Jan. 6 participants, including high-profile Oath Keeper defendants, trial judges have cited the appellate court’s directive in the Watergate case that their circuit’s “well-established procedure” is to deny transfer motions until prospective jurors are questioned about their impartiality. Not a single Washington federal judge has agreed to transfer a Jan. 6 case out of the district before voir dire.

Trump lawyers Lauro and Todd Blanche did not respond to my email query on a potential motion to move the case out of Washington. Trump pleaded not guilty to election charges last week. A spokesperson for special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the government’s prosecution of the former president, declined to comment.

Trump’s lawyers will surely argue that his case is unique in the history of the U.S., so even precedent from the Watergate prosecution of high-ranking officials must be reconsidered. And, of course, none of the Jan. 6 defendants whose transfer motion was denied is a former president in the midst of a campaign for re-election. Those considerations may complicate venue analysis.

In a dissent from the D.C. Circuit’s 1976 decision in the Watergate case, Judge George MacKinnon said, “If ever in the history of our country there was a criminal case which by law had to be transferred to another place for trial because of prejudicial pretrial publicity alone, this is that case.”

I would not be surprised to see that quote turn up in a Trump transfer motion.

The U.S. Supreme Court laid out several factors for trial judges to consider in a 2010 decision concluding that former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling received a fair trial from a Houston jury. The justices set a high bar for venue transfer motions, holding that trial courts should only presume jury pool prejudice in “extreme” cases. A large, diverse pool of prospective jurors weighs against transfer, the Supreme Court said. So does the passage of time from the alleged crime.

The Supreme Court said that the mere volume of negative news coverage does not taint a jury pool.” (The D.C. Circuit in the Watergate case also pointed out that adverse news about big cases usually isn’t restricted to one district: “Scandal at the highest levels of the federal government is simply not a local crime,” the appeals court observed.)

Nor does an alleged crime's widespread impact mean jurors can't be impartial, the justices said. Many prospective jurors in the Skilling case may have been affected by Enron’s implosion, the court said, but a screening questionnaire and follow-up probing of individual prospective jurors was sufficient to assure that Skilling’s jury was not biased.

In Jan. 6 criminal cases, at least a dozen trial judges in Washington — including former chief judge Beryl Howell and current chief James Boasberg — have expressed similar confidence in the juror screening process, despite defense arguments that their private surveys and opinion polls have shown the jury pool to be prejudiced. Jan. 6 defendants have also pointed to President Joe Biden’s extremely wide margin in the 2020 election to assert that jurors are biased against Trump supporters.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson picked apart some of the private surveys in her lengthy 2022 decision denying a venue transfer motion by an alleged Proud Boys member. Jackson concluded that the surveys included “inartful” and leading questions and that survey analysts reached overly broad conclusions from the answers they received. She also said the jury pool includes people who may not have voted in the 2020 election and don't follow politics intently.

In a sentiment echoed by her colleagues on the Washington trial bench, Jackson said, in essence, that defendants have not offered adequate justification to depart from the circuit’s usual procedure of allowing cases to proceed to jury screening before deciding whether the pool is too tainted to provide an impartial trial.

“The real concern here is about potential bias surrounding the unique circumstances of January 6, not the unique characteristics of the D.C. jury pool,” Jackson wrote.

The judge overseeing Trump’s case, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, is among the Washington federal judges who have denied transfer motions by Jan. 6 defendants. The former president has said in recent days that they plan to move for Chutkan to be removed.

That could be shortsighted. In a case against Jan. 6 defendant Russell Alford, who was accused of attempting to impede certification of the 2020 election results, Chutkan granted the defendant extra leeway in the juror screening process. She ruled that Alford’s counsel could distribute a questionnaire to prospective jurors, could attend her questioning of the entire pool and could ask their own follow-up questions.

If the Washington bench stays its course and refuses to transfer the Trump case before juror screening, that leeway couldn’t hurt.

