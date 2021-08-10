Two 4th Circuit judges weigh in on what not to wear

Beachgoers stand on the sand after swimming in the surf at Sydney's Manly Beach, Australia, March 29, 2017. Picture taken March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

(Reuters) - The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has produced two rousing opinions in the last week in a pair of lawsuits calling out gender-based clothing requirements as violations of the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

Unfortunately, neither opinion was for the majority.

Last week, in Eline v. Town of Ocean City, Maryland, Chief Judge Roger Gregory lamented the “noxious” impact of the beachfront resort’s prohibition on topless women but not bare-chested men. “By treating women's breasts (but not those of men) as forbidden in public sight, these laws may reduce women's bodies to objects of public gaze, reproduce the Victorian-era belief that women should be seen but not heard, and reinforce stereotypes that sexually objectify women rather than treating them as people in their own right,” the judge wrote. “Laws that discriminate between male and female toplessness embody problematic stereotypes through the control imposed upon the bodies of women and not men.”

Then on Monday, in Peltier v. Charter Day School, Judge Barbara Keenan tartly criticized a North Carolina charter school’s uniform code, which requires girls to wear skirts, skorts or dresses instead of pants. Keenan pointed out that the charter school’s founder said the clothing regulation was intended “to preserve chivalry,” which he described as “a code of conduct where women are ... regarded as a fragile vessel that men are supposed to take care of and honor.”

“No, this is not 1821 or 1921. It's 2021,” Keenan wrote. “Yet, girls in certain public schools in North Carolina are required to wear skirts to comply with the outmoded and illogical viewpoint that courteous behavior on the part of both sexes cannot be achieved unless girls wear clothing that reinforces sex stereotypes and signals that girls are not as capable and resilient as boys.”

It's great that Gregory and Keenan are so attuned to the discriminatory implication of gender-based regulations about how people are permitted to present themselves to the world. As both of the judges discussed, the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly warned against laws based on “archaic and overbroad generalizations” about gender. (That phrase dates back to a 1976 Supreme Court decision that struck down an Oklahoma law restricting women's alcohol purchases.) Keenan and Gregory recognized that when dress codes distinguish between men and women -- or boys and girls -- they risk deepening stereotypes that cast women as men’s objects: Women must cover their breasts because men think breasts are sexy; girls must wear skirts so boys will treat them as ‘fragile.’

For young girls, these sex-based dress codes are especially pernicious, Keenan wrote. Plaintiffs in the charter school case testified that when they did cartwheels or played on the swings – and even when they crawled on the floor in a school emergency drill -- they worried about showing their underwear. Keenan recounted an incident in which a teacher at the school told a kindergartner to “sit like princess” with her legs folded under her skirt. “She learned that the comfort of boys, not girls, was more valued,” the judge wrote. “These were the very messages that [the charter school] sought to convey.”

I should note here that the school disputes that characterization of its policy. Its lawyers at Baker Botts argued in their 4th Circuit brief that the uniform code, which requires boys to tuck in their shirts and keep their hair short, is intended to instill discipline and reduce distractions for all students. The school maintains that the dress code does not reflect negative stereotypes about girls and women and that its policies do not restrict girls from any academic or athletic pursuits.

CDS lawyer Aaron Streett of Baker Botts sent me a statement from the school, which is part of a network now known as Classical Charter Schools of America: “Girls and boys continue to flock to these classically oriented schools, and girls academically outperform their male peers and their female public-school peers, as well as achieving extraordinary success in athletic and other extracurricular endeavors.”

As I mentioned, Gregory and Keenan were not writing for the majority in either the Ocean City or charter school cases. The 4th Circuit majority upheld Ocean City’s topless ban, citing the circuit’s ruling in 1991’s U.S. v. Biocic. In that case, which challenged a federal prohibition on “acts of indecency” in national wildlife refuges, the 4th Circuit held that protecting public sensibilities is an important government interest that justifies gender-based distinctions in nudity prohibitions. Ocean City, according to the majority opinion by Judge Marvin Quattlebaum, provided “an exceedingly persuasive justification,” based on public sensibility, “for treating the public showing of bare breasts by females and males differently.” (Keenan sided with Quattlebaum in that case.)

In the charter school case, Quattlebaum again wrote the majority opinion, concluding that the Equal Protection Clause fails because the school is not a state actor. The majority did reinstate a claim on behalf of the students under Title IX, holding that dress codes are encompassed in the law barring gender discrimination at schools that receive federal funding. The appeals court remanded the case to trial court for a determination of whether the school’s policy requiring girls to wear skirts or dresses means that girls are worse off than boys at the school. (The school said it looks forward to showing that girls and boys thrive alike.) Keenan dissented from the majority’s ruling on the Equal Protection Clause claim but concurred with its Title IX reasoning.

Public sensibilities about gender-based dress requirements are constantly changing, as the 4th Circuit acknowledged in the Ocean City opinion. It used to be taboo for men to take off their shirts at the beach or for women to show their ankles. The chief judge’s concurring opinion, in which he said he remained bound by Biocic precedent, said it might be time to disentangle the Equal Protection Clause from public perception about women and their bodies.

Until then, he said, the “full promise of equal protection” will remain unfulfilled.

Amen to that.

