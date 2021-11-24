Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Uber to halt app in Brussels from Friday after court ruling

1 minute read
1/2

A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER.N) said it would halt operations in Brussels from Nov. 26 after a court ruled that a 2015 ban on private individuals offering taxi services also applies to professional drivers.

Uber said the decision by the Brussels Appeals Court on Wednesday will affect around 2,000 drivers, and it urged the Belgian government to quickly change taxi service laws.

Reporting by Toby Sterling;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

