Uber scraps mask requirement for riders, drivers as COVID cases fall

The logo for Uber Technologies is seen on a vehicle in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies Uber Technologies Inc

American Airlines Group Inc

Delta Air Lines Inc The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

April 19 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies (UBER.N) has scrapped mandatory face masks for its riders and drivers in the United States, the ride-hailing company said on Tuesday, adding that riders have the option to cancel their trip if they feel uncomfortable with its move.

The company introduced mask mandates for its drivers, riders and delivery workers around the world in May 2020 as COVID-19 cases rose.

Uber added that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing a mask if a person has certain high-risk factors or if transmission levels are high in their area.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company said in November it was resuming shared rides, which had been suspended due to rising COVID cases. read more

The Biden administration on Monday said it would no longer enforce a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation, after a federal judge in Florida ruled that the 14-month-old directive was unlawful. Major carriers including American Airlines (AAL.O), United Airlines (UAL.O) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) relaxed curbs following the announcement. read more

COVID-19 cases have dropped sharply in the United States since hitting record levels in January, according to data from the CDC.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.