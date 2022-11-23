UK fraud watchdog faces 2024 trial over 'leaks' from ENRC criminal probe

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms SFO officers allegedly leaked details about ENRC to press

SFO probing miner over bribery, corruption allegations















(Reuters) - The UK Serious Fraud Office faces a trial in 2024 over claims its officers repeatedly leaked information about a criminal investigation into Kazakh mining company Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC).

ENRC says senior SFO officers gave “covert briefings” to journalists about the fraud watchdog’s ongoing investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption made against ENRC.

The former FTSE 100 company’s lawyer Stephen Houseman told London’s High Court on Wednesday that the alleged leaks were “not just unlawful, they are unconstitutional”.

ENRC is suing the SFO and the former head of its ENRC probe John Gibson, who left the SFO in 2018. James Segan, representing the SFO and Gibson, said the allegations against them are “denied in their entirety”.

The claim is also being brought against senior SFO investigator Tony Puddick, who was suspended for two years while an internal investigation was carried out into allegations of leaking, before he was reinstated in December 2021.

His lawyer Arthur Lo said in court filings that the SFO’s internal investigation “found no direct evidence that he had committed any offence” and that ENRC’s claim against Puddick is “denied in full”.

The case follows the SFO’s decision in 2013 to launch a criminal investigation into ENRC linked to the purchase of mineral assets in Africa.

No charges have been brought against any individuals or ENRC, which denies wrongdoing.

In a separate lawsuit, ENRC sued the SFO, law firm Dechert – which represented the company between 2011 and 2013 – and former Dechert partner Neil Gerrard in relation to the SFO’s investigation.

In May, a High Court judge ruled that Gerrard breached his duty to ENRC by leaking its privileged information to the media and the SFO, which was also found to have induced Gerrard to breach his duties to ENRC out of “bad faith opportunism”.

A second trial in that lawsuit is due to take place in March 2023 to decide if the breaches by the SFO and Gerrard caused any financial loss to ENRC, which is seeking damages of more than 41 million pounds ($46 million).

The case is Eurasian National Resources Corporation Limited v The Director of the Serious Fraud Office and others, CL-2021-000035.

For ENRC: Stephen Houseman KC and Helen Morton of Essex Court Chambers, David Glen of 11KBW, and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For the SFO and Gibson: James Segan KC and Sean Butler of Blackstone Chambers, and Eversheds Sutherland

For Puddick: Arthur Lo of 33 Bedford Row, and A.M. Strachan & Co











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.