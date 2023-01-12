UMass law prof unlikely to win revival of challenge to union representation

Summary Latest case to target exclusive union representation of public workers

Appeals court skeptical of extending Supreme Court ruling on union fees

(Reuters) - Judges on a U.S. appeals court panel on Thursday seemed leery of a UMass law professor's bid to revive his claims that a union's power to exclusively represent the school's faculty members violated his constitutional rights.

The lawsuit by Richard Peltz-Steele, who teaches torts and media law at UMass School of Law, is one in a series that allege state laws making public-sector unions the exclusive bargaining representatives of government workers infringe on their rights to freedom of speech and association.

Peltz-Steele and other public employees have argued that those claims are backed up by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME, which barred public unions from collecting fees from nonmembers to fund collective bargaining.

Every appeals court to consider the issue has upheld exclusive representation laws, and a Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Thursday seemed likely to join them.

Circuit Judge David Barron repeatedly suggested to Reilly Stephens of conservative group Liberty Justice Center, who represents Peltz-Steele, that Janus was distinguishable because it focused on a requirement that workers financially support unions.

“In Janus … the individual employee was forced to associate with the speech of the union” by paying fees, Barron said. “This is a different situation, so it’s hard to read [Janus] as supporting your position.”

Stephens responded that exclusive representation forces non-union members into collective bargaining arrangements they did not agree to, which also violates workers' rights to freedom of association because bargaining with the government is inherently political.

Peltz-Steele filed a lawsuit in 2021 against his union, the UMass Faculty Federation, and the state challenging the exclusive representation arrangement. He sued after the union agreed to a temporary faculty-wide pay cut in order to avoid layoffs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston dismissed the case last May, saying he was bound by a 1984 Supreme Court ruling in Minnesota State Board for Community Colleges v. Knight, which upheld exclusive representation requirements.

Young also cited a 2019 1st Circuit decision in Reisman v. Associated Faculties of the University of Maine that rejected a similar post-Janus challenge to exclusive representation. The Supreme Court declined to hear the Reisman case and at least five others challenging exclusive union representation.

The 1st Circuit panel that decided Reisman included Circuit Judges Bruce Selya and Sandra Lynch, who joined Barron on Thursday's panel.

Lynch suggested to Stephens that exclusive representation by the union did not violate Peltz-Steele's free-speech rights because it did not prevent him from speaking out about his objections to pay cuts and other ways to avoid layoffs.

“Your client was always free to describe those other options to UMass in any way he chose, aside from forcing the union to lay out those options to the university,” Lynch said.

The case is Peltz-Steele v. UMass Faculty Federation, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-1466.

For Peltz-Steele: Reilly Stephens of Liberty Justice Center

For the union: Jacob Karabell of Bredhoff & Kaiser

For the state: Tim Casey of the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office

