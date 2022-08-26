Unions can't force OSHA to adopt COVID-19 safety rule, court says

Health workers remove their gloves as they perform testing at a new drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center in Paramus, New Jersey, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Summary Courts lack power to force rulemaking by workplace safety agency

Unions claimed lapse in enforcement

Court in 2020 nixed unions' push for broader COVID safety rule

(Reuters) - The U.S. workplace safety regulator cannot be forced to adopt a permanent rule requiring healthcare employers to take various steps to protect workers from COVID-19, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said it did not have the power to order the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to engage in a rulemaking, because OSHA could ultimately determine that a COVID-19 rule is unnecessary.

The AFL-CIO, National Nurses United and other major unions had sued OSHA after it allowed a temporary rule for healthcare employers to lapse last December.

Lawyers for the unions did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did OSHA, which is part of the U.S. Department of Labor.

OSHA last June adopted the emergency temporary standard, or ETS, which required healthcare employers to screen patients and visitors for COVID-19, provide protective equipment and impose social distancing, among other steps.

Federal law gives OSHA six months to convert an ETS into a permanent rule, but the agency in December said it needed more time to do so and that it would no longer enforce the temporary standard.

The unions filed a petition with the D.C. Circuit in January claiming OSHA was shirking its legal duty to protect workers by not enforcing the ETS or adopting a permanent rule.

But the D.C. Circuit on Friday said the decision on whether and when to adopt a permanent rule fell squarely within the agency's discretion over how to focus its enforcement.

The panel included Circuit Judges Neomi Rao, Sri Srinivasan and David Sentelle.

The D.C. Circuit in 2020 had rejected the AFL-CIO's separate bid to require OSHA to adopt a COVID-19 safety standard that would apply in most private-sector workplaces.

The case is In re National Nurses United, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 22-1002.

For the unions: Nicole Daro of California Nurses Association/National Nurses United

For OSHA: Joseph Gilliland of the U.S. Department of Labor

