Univ. of Florida to appeal judge's rebuke in professors' free-speech case

(Reuters) - The University of Florida said it will appeal a federal judge's order that rebuked the school over a policy that had blocked professors and other staff from providing expert witness testimony and legal consulting in cases against the state.

Florida's lawyers at the conservative-leaning litigation boutique Schaerr Jaffe filed a notice on Tuesday that teed up the school's legal challenge to the Jan. 21 preliminary injunction that U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee issued.

Walker's order temporarily stopped the university from enforcing a conflict of interest policy. The case will move now to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Schaerr Jaffe partner H. Christopher Bartolomucci, a lead attorney for Florida, did not return a message seeking comment on Wednesday. A representative from the university declined to comment.

A group of professors sued the university in October after they were blocked from serving as expert witnesses for voting rights groups challenging a new Florida state law that limits absentee ballot voting. The school has since said the professors can work with the groups.

The judge's order last month called Florida's push to bar the legal work "shocking" and said the professors sought to "speak on matters touching on the very heart of the First Amendment."

Debevoise & Plimpton partner David O'Neil, a pro bono lawyer for the professors, said in a statement that "we are disappointed by the University of Florida's decision to fight against basic First Amendment protections instead of honoring its faculty's right to speak."

Schaerr Jaffe's Bartolomucci, a former Kirkland & Ellis partner, is among alums of major firms who now work at the 17-lawyer firm. Name partner Gene Schaerr left Winston & Strawn as a top appellate lawyer in 2014 to defend Utah's ban on same-sex marriage.

Bartolomucci is charging $600 hourly to Florida, and a senior counsel at the firm is billing $425, according to a legal services contract obtained by Reuters. The firm said it had discounted its normal rates by 10% for Florida.

In a separate case, the firm also is on the team representing Georgia in a voting-rights lawsuit filed by the U.S. Justice Department in June.

The case is Austin et al. v. University of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, No. 1:21-cv-00184.

For plaintiffs: David O'Neil of Debevoise & Plimpton

For defendants: H. Christopher Bartolomucci of Schaerr Jaffe

