University of Texas must face lawsuit over race-conscious admissions policies, court rules

SFFA pursuing similar cases vs Harvard, Univ. of North Carolina

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit challenging the University of Texas at Austin's race-conscious admissions policies by a group whose case over similar practices at Harvard University is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ruled that Students for Fair Admissions was not barred from suing UT after the Supreme Court ruled in the school's favor in another case challenging its admissions policies in 2016.

Edward Blum, a prominent affirmative action opponent who founded SFFA, in a statement said the ruling "allows SFFA to continue its lawsuit challenging UT’s racial preferences in admissions."

Matthew Powers, a lawyer for UT at Graves Dougherty Hearon & Moody, did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit alleges the university, which has about 40,000 undergraduate students, improperly considers race in admissions and discriminates against white applicants in violation of the U.S. Constitution and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The Supreme Court in January agreed to hear two similar cases by SFFA against Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, giving the court's 6-3 conservative majority a chance to end affirmative action policies that aim to produce a diverse student body.

SFFA filed the lawsuit in 2020. The Supreme Court in 2016 had upheld the consideration of race in college admissions in a case against UT by a white applicant, Abigail Fisher, who Blum identified to serve as the plaintiff and whose fees Blum helped cover.

Fisher, who was denied admission to UT, now sits on SFFA's five-member board with Blum, facts U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin cited last year in concluding SFFA's lawsuit was barred because the same people were pushing the same claims.

But U.S. Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan said SFFA, which was not a party to the earlier case, could not be barred from bringing its own lawsuit merely because a director, Fisher, sued in her personal capacity with the help of another director, Blum.

Duncan said Fisher and Blum formed "only a minority, noncontrolling contingent of SFFA’s five member board," and the remaining three are presumed to exercise independent judgment.

The 5th Circuit rejected UT's contention that SFFA lacked standing to pursue its claims because it was incorporated as a non-membership corporation, noting its bylaws provide for members and that the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected similar arguments in the Harvard case.

The case is Students for Fair Admissions v. University of Texas at Austin, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-50715.

For SFFA: J. Michael Connolly of Consovoy McCarthy

For University of Texas at Austin: Matthew Powers of Graves Dougherty Hearon & Moody

