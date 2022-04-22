University's discrimination harassment policy stifles free speech, court rules

Summary

A university cannot be "an asylum from controversy," judge writes

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has concluded that a University of Central Florida policy targeting "discriminatory harassment" likely violates the 1st Amendment by chilling the speech of students who want to advocate against abortion and affirmative action.

Thursday's ruling by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came in a lawsuit filed last year by Speech First, a non-profit that has sued various schools over what it says are campus speech restrictions under the guise of anti-harassment policies.

The three-judge panel ruled a district court judge wrongly declined to block enforcement of UCF's discriminatory-harassment policy and incorrectly found Speech First lacked standing to challenge a related one.

The university in 2020 adopted a policy that bans "discriminatory harassment," which included conduct related to someone's race, ethnicity, religion, age or sexual orientation. Conservatives have argued that similar policies at other schools can restrict their speech, prompting legal battles on campuses across the country.

U.S. Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom wrote that while the court assumed UCF had the best of intentions, the harassment policy chills students' speech "because its operation would cause a reasonable student to fear expressing potentially unpopular beliefs."

He said that among the statements students who belong to Speech First want to make that may be implicated are that "abortion is immoral," that "illegal immigration is dangerous" or "affirmative action is deeply unfair."

Newsom said UCF's related policy targeting "bias-related incidents" that allows students to anonymously report acts of "hate or bias" also "exacerbates the chill that the average student would feel."

The 11th Circuit sent the case back to the lower-court judge to assess that policy's constitutionality.

"It is imperative that colleges and universities toe the constitutional line when monitoring, supervising, and regulating student expression," Newsom, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, wrote.

Cherise Trump, Speech First's executive director, said in a statement on Friday the decision "should send an alarming message to anyone attempting to chill, silence, or bully into submission others’ opinions."

UCF and its lawyer, Alexander Bilus of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, did not respond to a request for comment.

In a concurring opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus, an appointee of former Democratic President Bill Clinton, said UCF's discriminatory-harassment policy creates a "specter of punishment for expressing unorthodox views," stifling debate.

"A university that turns itself into an asylum from controversy has ceased to be a university; it has just become an asylum," Marcus wrote.

The case is Speech First Inc v. Cartwright, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-12583.

For Speech First: Cameron Norris of Consovoy McCarthy

For University of Central Florida: Alexander Bilus of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston

